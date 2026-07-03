BJP leader Vinay Katiyar alleged that funds donated to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple were siphoned off. He claimed he spoke to PM Modi and that trust members Champat Rai, Gopal Rao, and Anil Mishra could go to jail in the coming days.

BJP leader and Bajrang Dal founder Vinay Katiyar on Friday said that former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, administrator Gopal Rao and former Trustee Anil Mishra could go to jail in the coming days in connection with irregularities in donations to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

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Speaking to ANI on the Ram Mandir donations alleged theft case, Katiyar claimed that funds had been siphoned off and said he had discussed the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It's clear that money has been siphoned off. I spoke to Modi ji over this matter, and he asked what would happen in future. I told him everything will be fine. There might be a chance that Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra go to jail in the coming days," he said.

Katiyar Recalls Ram Janmabhoomi Movement

Katiyar also recalled the Ram Janmabhoomi movement while praising former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh for his leadership. "We have sacrificed for that place. Seven or eight of our people were martyred there. Kalyan Singh asked, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'Nothing is happening; whatever happens, God will make it right.' Kalyan Singh ji was a very good ruler and administrator," he said.

SIT Probe Extended

Katiyar also referred to the ongoing inquiry and alleged irregularities in temple donation funds. "The SIT team investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds donated to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple has extended its tenure by 15 days. The investigation is on its second day," he said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person is spared.

Police Intensify Probe

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday intensified its probe in the Ram Mandir alleged donation embezzlement case and is currently questioning accused Avinash Shukla at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Ayodhya. Ayodhya Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Tiwari and several other officials are present at the interrogation. Avinash Shukla, who was associated with the counting of Ram temple offerings, was presented in Ayodhya court on Thursday and sent on to 24-hour police remand.

Earlier on June 28, a team led by Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar had visited Avinash Shukla's residence in Ayodhya to conduct inquiries and gather evidence. The Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The Trust has maintained that it is committed to a fair investigation and to preserving the faith of devotees. (ANI)