UP Minister OP Rajbhar stated that the SIT probing the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement has arrested 8 people. The probe has been extended, and Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged misappropriation.

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar emphasised that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has made headway in the case, with eight people already sent to jail. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Rajbhar said that the intis underway, and the SIT is acting on the information. "An SIT has been formed. At first glance, the SIT has found 8 people guilty in the investigation and sent them to jail. Interrogation is ongoing, and the SIT is taking further steps," he said.

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On July 3, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple arrived at the temple premises to carry out further investigation in the case. The state government on July 1 granted a 15-day extension to SIT to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

Arrests and Resignations

An FIR was registered on June 25 after the SIT submitted the preliminary report on June 23, and eight accused were arrested. Subsequently, Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple hours after police arrested all eight people named in the FIR.

Political Storm Erupts

The alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has also triggered a massive political storm in Uttar Pradesh, with the opposition launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, while the government maintains that a transparent probe is underway.

Government Assures Transparent Probe

On the matter, while speaking to ANI, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma earlier assured that the state government has taken swift action."The Chief Minister has ordered an SIT investigation. The SIT investigation is underway, and a transparent investigation is being conducted. People should wait and have faith," Sharma said.

'Not Hushing Up Corruption': Sanjay Nishad

State Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad stated to ANI that, unlike previous regimes, the current government is not hushing up corruption.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Announces Protest

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has alleged that the BJP was using the issue for political gains and announced a statewide "Ram Raksha Andolan" from July 5.

Addressing a press conference, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief announced a protest that the party would launch the "Ram Raksha Andolan" with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Mumbai's Dadar on July 5. (ANI)

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