AAP's Sanjay Singh called a VHP letter on the Ram Janmbhoomi donation case 'politically motivated.' He questioned 'discrimination' and asked why Champat Rai, accused of wrongdoing, still holds his position in the temple trust.

'Politically Motivated': Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday termed the letter written by Vishwa Hindu Parishad's international president Alok Kumar, regarding the alleged Ram Janmbhoomi donations embezzlement case, as "politically motivated" and questioned why there was "discrimination" even in matters concerning Lord Ram.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I welcome his letter... but my next question is: why is there discrimination even in matters concerning Lord Ram... the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's letter is politically motivated."

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The AAP Rajya Sabha MP said he was ready to cooperate with the investigation and would appear before the investigating officer whenever summoned. "Whenever the Investigating Officer summons me, I will appear. I have been waiting for 5 years. I had lodged a formal complaint back in 2021," Singh said.

Questioning the continuation of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai in his position, Singh said, "How is Champat Rai still holding his position? How is someone accused of such serious wrongdoing still sitting there?"

Referring to his earlier complaint, Singh reiterated that he had formally raised the matter in 2021 and alleged that no action had been taken despite several years.

VHP Demands Probe into Opposition's Allegations

The AAP leader's remarks came in response to a letter by VHP International President and Senior Advocate Alok Kumar regarding the alleged Ram Janmbhoomi donations embezzlement case.

In a letter to the investigation officer of the Ram Temple embezzlement case, Alok Kumar has demanded a probe into the allegations made by several Opposition leaders.

In the letter to Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Tiwari, Kumar highlighted the allegations made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav, regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings, seeking a thorough investigation.

Kumar also requested the Ayodhya DSP to "record their statements, seek the factual basis, sources, and supporting documents for their allegations. "

SIT Investigation Continues

The development comes as the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of temple donations continues. On July 3, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya to carry forward its probe.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier granted the SIT a 15-day extension on July 1 to widen the scope of its investigation and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj welcomed the administration's action and called for stringent punishment for those found guilty. (ANI)