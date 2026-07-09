Puri Fire Station has deployed a state-of-the-art water tower to manage emergencies like heat and fire during the Rath Yatra. Indian Railways will run over 300 special trains and has upgraded station facilities to handle the massive crowd.

Puri Strengthens Emergency Preparedness for Rath Yatra

With lakhs of devotees expected for the upcoming Rath Yatra, the Puri Fire Station has strengthened its emergency preparedness with the deployment of a state-of-the-art Multi-Purpose Articulated Water Tower. Officials said the new equipment will be crucial in handling a range of emergencies, from extreme heat to major fire incidents during the festival.

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The modern tower can extend up to 31 metres in height and rotate 360 degrees, giving fire personnel wider coverage across Bada Danda and nearby high-rise buildings.

In case of intense heat or high humidity on the day of Rath Yatra, the tower can spray water in a fine mist from above. Officials said this will provide temporary relief to devotees gathered on Bada Danda.

The tower will also play a key role in firefighting. Water can be sprayed with high pressure directly into upper floors or through windows of buildings, helping contain blazes and prevent major damage.

"During Rath Yatra, there is a massive crowd on Bada Danda. At that time, situations like heat stroke or fire incidents can arise. With this new tower, the fire brigade will be able to respond on time," officials said.

Puri Fire Station officer Prabhat Rout described the deployment as a major upgrade for the department. "The Multi-Purpose Articulated Water Tower is a game changer for us. It will be useful in everything, from protection against heat to firefighting in high-rise buildings," Rout said.

Authorities said the strengthened fire safety measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of devotees during one of Odisha's biggest religious gatherings.

On Wednesday, the Puri District Administration, along with special security forces and disaster management teams, conducted a large-scale security and emergency response mock drill in the pilgrim town.

Indian Railways Ramps Up Services for Devotees

Earlier on Monday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Indian Railways will operate more than 300 special trains for the annual Chariot Festival of Lord Jagannath in Odisha and over 100 special trains during the Onam festival in Keralam.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Vaishnaw also reviewed the preparedness ahead of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri. They flagged off the Puri-Koraput train at Puri railway station.

"I inspected the Puri station today; it has turned out to be magnificent, featuring architecture inspired by the style associated with Lord Jagannath. Other stations are also being developed beautifully," he added.

The Railway Minister also talked about facilities for the convenience of devotees coming to attend Rath Yatra. "Devotees from across the globe attend the holy Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, and the Railways is making special arrangements for them. This time, holding areas are being set up to comfortably accommodate around 30,000 passengers," he said.

"Facilities include high-quality toilets and ticket counters arranged in a zigzag layout to prevent congestion and ensure a smooth flow of people. There will be a control room, coordination between the civil police and railway police, and the operation of over 300 special trains alongside more than 800 regular trains--bringing the total to over 1,100 trains," he added. (ANI)