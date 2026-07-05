Saints in Ayodhya react to the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, demanding jail for Champat Rai and others. An SIT probe is underway, which has led to arrests and the resignations of Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra.

Saints in Ayodhya on Sunday reacted strongly to the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, demanding strict action against the guilty and asserting that faith must not be compromised.

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Saints Allege Corruption, Demand Action

Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Maharaj said, "new revelations are emerging about the Ram Temple" and alleged that even prominent figures associated with the temple, including Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, "may face jail."

"New revelations are emerging about the Ram Temple, and even prominent figures such as Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao may face jail. Such people should be removed. According to the tradition of saints, worship in the Ram Temple must be conducted properly, and Shankaracharya Swami Abhimuktanand should be included," Vishnu Das told ANI.

Vishnu Das further claimed that devotees are disheartened following the consecration. He said, "Today, Ram devotees are saddened; millions who were once excited about the consecration now feel disheartened. Leaders like Digvijaya Singh and other Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders are playing dirty politics..."

Echoing the same, Mahant Sitaram Das Maharaj said the issue concerns the faith of millions and that the nation and the world are watching Ayodhya. "This is a matter of faith for millions, with the eyes of the nation and the world on Ayodhya. Facts will come out, and those responsible will be punished. This process will set an example remembered for generations: if you deceive God, Sanatan, or the devotees, punishment will follow, and the world will witness it," he told ANI.

SIT Probe and Resignations

The statements come as the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of temple donations continues. On July 3, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple arrived at the temple premises to carry out further investigation in the case.

The state government on July 1 granted a 15-day extension to SIT to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

An FIR was registered on June 25 after the SIT submitted the preliminary report on June 23, and eight accused were arrested. Subsequently, Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple hours after police arrested all eight people named in the FIR.