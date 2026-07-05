Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched 'Mission Kayakalp' to transform government schools into safe, modern learning spaces. The initiative aims to strengthen school infrastructure with the support of district administrations, CSR, and local communities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi government has launched 'Mission Kayakalp' with the objective of transforming government schools into safe, clean, modern and inspiring learning spaces for children, rather than limiting them to being centres of education alone.

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According to the press release by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, under this special initiative, extensive infrastructure improvement works are being carried out in selected government schools across different districts of the capital to strengthen school infrastructure and provide students with better facilities. The CM said that Mission Kayakalp is being implemented with the support of district administrations; the Education Department; organisations contributing through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR); social organisations; market associations; and local communities. She said that along with government resources, public participation is helping bring about rapid and positive changes in schools, making the initiative an effective example of community participation in education.

Visible Improvements Across Districts

North District

Visible improvements are already taking shape in government schools across Delhi under Mission Kayakalp. In the North district, six government schools were inspected, following which two schools were selected for development. At a cost of around ₹16.20 lakh, the sensory park for children with special needs at the school on Shankaracharya Marg has been renovated, while an RO plant and water coolers have also been installed. At the government school in Roop Nagar, the physics laboratory has been modernised to strengthen practical learning for students.

South District

In the South district, large-scale improvement works have been completed at Ramanujan Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Mehrauli, at a cost of around ₹48.73 lakh, and at Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Qutub Mehrauli, at a cost of nearly ₹98.58 lakh. The works at both schools include renovation of toilets, replacement of sanitary fittings, repairs to wall and roof leakages and damaged plaster, and repainting of the entire buildings with high-quality weather-resistant paint, the release said.

West District

In the West district, extensive infrastructure improvement works are underway at government schools in Mohan Garden and Janakpuri under Mission Kayakalp. At the Mohan Garden school, works worth around ₹77.71 lakh include roof repairs and waterproofing, renovation of the drinking water area, installation of a rainwater harvesting system, improvement of the sewer line and staff toilets, along with other civil and electrical works. At the GSKV in Janakpuri, works worth around ₹38.77 lakh include waterproofing of the MP Hall, installation of a new RO plant and water cooler, replacement of toilet doors, and strengthening of the electrical system.

North-East District

In the North-East district, major improvement works have been completed at the government school in Gokalpur at a cost of around ₹6.70 lakh and at Mani Ben Patel Bharatiya Mahila Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Shahdara at a cost of nearly ₹2.90 lakh. The works at both schools include renovation and deep cleaning of toilets, replacement of sanitary fittings and old taps, repairs to seepage and damaged plaster, and repainting of the buildings with high-quality paint. Plantation has also been carried out to beautify and green the campuses; new water coolers have been installed after cleaning the drinking water areas, and new chairs have been arranged for the library at the Shahdara school. Portraits of Mani Ben Patel and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel have also been installed at the Shahdara school to inspire students. As a result, both schools now provide a cleaner, safer and more attractive environment for students.

Outer North District

In the Outer North district, several improvement works have been completed at Sawda Ghevra Community Boys Senior Secondary School at a cost of around ₹8 lakh. The school buildings have been repaired, damaged plaster restored, and both the primary and senior wings repainted. In addition, a covered shed has been constructed, a space lab has been established, and basic facilities have been upgraded. The project was completed with the support of the Mundka Industrial Association, the district administration and officials from the SDM office.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the work being carried out under Mission Kayakalp has already transformed several government schools. The Delhi Government will continue to work with the same commitment to strengthen infrastructure in government schools, provide better facilities to students and take the education system to new heights so that every government school in the capital becomes a model of an excellent learning environment. (ANI)