Puri Jagannath Temple's Chief Priest called for the harshest action in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. An Ayodhya court sent eight accused to judicial custody after nearly Rs 80 lakh was recovered in the financial misappropriation case.

Puri Priest Demands Strict Action

Chief Priest of Puri Jagannath Temple Bhawani Das Mahapatra on Saturday called for the strictest possible action against those found guilty in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, saying any attempt to undermine the temple was a "serious offence".

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Speaking on the matter, Mahapatra said the Ram Mandir was a symbol of India's spirituality and faith, and any attempt to weaken it should be viewed seriously. "When it comes to the Ram Mandir, it concerns India's spirituality and faith. Any attempt to undermine it is a serious offence. Those found guilty must face the harshest possible punishment," he said.

Expressing concern over the allegations, the Chief Priest said, "It is deeply distressing when those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting these sacred places, the very guardians, turn into their plunderers," Mahapatra said.

8 Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

A court in Ayodhya on Friday sent eight accused to judicial custody till June 29 in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The accused were produced before the local court after being arrested.

KC Verma, Prosecution Officer at the Ayodhya Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, told reporters that all eight accused had been remanded to judicial custody till Monday and would be produced before the court again on June 29. "In total, Rs 79,85,493 was recovered from them, except for one accused, Subhash. Nothing was recovered from him, though he was involved in the conspiracy. Different amounts were recovered from the others," he said.

"The special court dealing with the Prevention of Corruption Act was not sitting today; it wasn't a working day. Since today was a holiday, the remand was granted until Monday. The individuals involved include public servants, people who draw salaries from the government, and there are also many SBI employees among them. There are about five or six from SBI," he added.

Verma said eight accused have been arrested-- Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Rama Shankar (alias Tinnu).

Police had lodged a case at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station over alleged financial misappropriation involving the donation of funds at the Ram Temple. The FIR was registered on June 25. The complaint was lodged by Krishanmohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The complaint accused the individuals of theft, embezzlement, and planned misappropriation of funds donated by devotees. (ANI)