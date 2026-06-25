Swami Govindananda Saraswati accuses Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of large-scale theft and embezzlement, alleging he illegally collected gold, silver, and money intended for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple after the official trust was formed.

Serious Accusations of Theft and Embezzlement

Swami Sri Govindananda Saraswati, a Deeksita Shishya of the late Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sri Swaroopananda Saraswati, on Wednesday levelled serious accusations of theft and embezzlement against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. Speaking to ANI, Swami Govindananda claimed that a vast collection of gold, silver, and monetary donations intended for the Ram Janmabhoomi cause has been misappropriated.

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He pointed to the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in February 2020 and asserted that while the Trust was officially formed on February 5, 2020, to handle all contributions, Swami Avimukteshwaranand allegedly launched an independent campaign titled 'Ram Ram Gram Gram Abhiyan' just two days later. He alleged that following the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on February 5, 2020, Swami Avimukteshwaranand continued to solicit and collect gold and valuables under the guise of the 'Ram Ram Gram Gram Abhiyan.' "This theft did not originate from here. It started when the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra was established and began collecting donations from across India, but all this theft didn't come to light at that time. We want to present it with proof and evidence... These days, fake Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is roaming around the country... Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati came to our Guruji, stole documents, and lied to others... Our revered Gurudev collected crores of rupees, gold and silver, not only in Ayodhya but also across the country, for building a temple for Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi to hand it over to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra... In the meantime, our revered Gurudev passed away in 2022. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati took all this gold, silver and other valuables and kept it at Shri Vidya Math. We wrote a letter to SIT regarding this matter. We will show you the evidence; it's very shocking. Once a trust is formed at Ram Janmabhoomi, whose responsibility is it to collect the money officially? It is the responsibility of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust, but what did Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati do?" he said.

Alleged Misappropriation of Late Shankaracharya's Collections

According to Govindananda, substantial wealth, including gold and silver collected by his late Gurudev, Shankaracharya Swaroopananda Saraswati, was allegedly taken by Avimukteshwaranand and kept at the Shri Vidya Math following the former's passing in 2022. "Our revered Gurudev collected crores of rupees, gold and silver, not only in Ayodhya but also across the country, for building a temple for Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi to hand it over to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra... In the meantime, our revered Gurudev passed away in 2022. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati took all this gold, silver and other valuables and kept it at Shri Vidya Math. We wrote a letter to SIT regarding this matter. We will show you the evidence; it's very shocking. Once a trust is formed at Ram Janmabhoomi, whose responsibility is it to collect the money officially?" he said.

'Ram Ram Gram Gram Abhiyan' Scrutinized

Swami Govindananda alleged that gold was illegally collected from over 1,000 villages. He claimed that in Varanasi, donors were specifically directed by Avimukteshwaranand to purchase gold from a pre-determined list of vendors. Govindananda maintained that these collection efforts were conducted in direct violation of the Supreme Court and Government of India mandates, which consolidated donation authority under the official Trust.

"It is the responsibility of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust, but what did Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati do? The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Trust was formed on February 5th, 2020, which means there is no authority for anyone to collect any money from that date, but on February 7, 2020, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati himself, sitting in Varanasi, made this announcement that he is starting 'Ram Ram Gram Gram Abhiyan' in Kashi for the Ram Lalla's Bal Mandir to collect gold. Isn't it wrong?," he said, Citing a pattern of financial misconduct dating back years, Swami Govindananda has called for the seizure of property and legal action against those he identifies as the primary culprits behind an alleged organised looting of public donations.

Call for Legal Action and Property Seizure

"We are requesting Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, UP CM and the SIT officers that first you should investigate internally and externally. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, sitting in Varanasi, started going from village to village collecting gold from 7th Feb, against the Supreme Court order, against the Government of India's order, against the Ram Kshetra Trust. This is public record. We are not saying this. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati himself is speaking this," he said.

"Who committed the theft by saying that we will build a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi? After forming the trust, the first thief is Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. He should be punished for committing this misdeed. First, seize his entire property and put him behind bars," said Swami Govindananda.

Calls to Broaden SIT Investigation

Swami Govindananda highlighted that the Uttar Pradesh government has already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into reports of irregularities and theft within the temple ecosystem. "We had the good fortune to see the temple again at the birthplace of Lord Ramachandra. Some evil people are constantly working to harm the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi... Now some issues are coming to light. Something is being stolen inside the temple; perhaps some gold and silver are being stolen, and the donations that come there are also being stolen... Recently, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust filed a complaint with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and the CM formed an SIT with three senior officials," he said.

He called on the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, General Secretary Champat Rai, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and the assigned SIT officials to broaden the scope of their investigation. Govindananda emphasised that he and his associates are prepared to provide "shocking" evidence to support their claims of internal and external financial impropriety.

Prior Complaints and Evidence

"On 26th June 2024, exactly two years ago, we wrote a letter about Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati being a complete fraud, to all the Chief Minister, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and SHO Ayodhya, claiming that he is collecting money. We called Champat Rai himself and wrote to us about all this evidence of the illegal looting of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati... We want to inform the SIT people that this isn't the first time; we've already complained to you about this exactly two years ago," he said.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)