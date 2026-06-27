Uddhav Thackeray alleged an attempt is being made to change the Constitution amid the defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to Eknath Shinde's faction. He called the defectors a 'herd of traitors' and vowed to stop the rule of 'dictatorship'.

Thackeray Accuses Govt of Trying to Change Constitution

Amid the political turmoil triggered by the recent rebellion within the Shiv Sena (UBT), president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that an attempt is being made to change the Constitution Addressing a press conference in Yavatmal, Thackeray took a dig at the government in the wake of the recent defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. "Poaching is being carried out even when there are no elections. They have chosen this time deliberately. We came for the Lok Sabha elections. Their slogan was 'Ab ki baar 400 paar' (This time, cross 400). I had said, 'Ab ki baar tadipaar' (This time, expelled). They want to change the Constitution. They want to poach leaders. Once the Constitution is changed, they can do whatever they want"

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He also said that they are out to stop the rule of "dictatorship" and asserted that there is only "one Shiv Sena" "We are in the field to stop the rule of slavery and dictatorship. Other states will wake up when they do. But I am asking you -- will Maharashtra stay awake or not? This is not easy work. Why did he betray? Because they want to snatch away your freedom. The next MP must be a staunch supporter of the saffron flag. There is only one Shiv Sena and only one saffron flag."

Six UBT MPs Defect to Shinde Faction

This comes in the wake of the recent defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Thackeray Apologises for Recommending 'Traitor'

Referring to the recent rebellion within the party, Thackeray apologised to supporters for recommending a leader who later defected. "At my suggestion, I gave you a scarecrow... you elected him, and for that I apologise. You elected him only on the face of the Shiv Sena chief and on my words. He betrayed us and blackened the trust you placed in him. There is a herd of traitors," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has faced a significant setback. Six Lok Sabha MPs from the UBT faction officially joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. These include Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

This move has reduced the UBT faction's presence in the Lok Sabha to just three members, while significantly strengthening the Shinde faction's parliamentary numbers (ANI)