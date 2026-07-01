The SIT probing the Ram Mandir donation case gets a 15-day extension to widen its inquiry. All accused have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have resigned taking moral responsibility.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation case has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person will be spared. The SIT will continue its investigation with the aim of taking the case to its logical conclusion through a fair and comprehensive probe.

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Meanwhile on June 29, the Ayodhya court had remanded all the accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case to 14-day judicial custody. The court's decision follows a high-intensity investigation by the Uttar Pradesh police into reports of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Trust Members Resign; Police Intensify Probe

on Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations. Following this, Rai's statement was recorded by police here as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, sources said on Monday.

Champat Rai has been questioned; statements from other senior Trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, will be recorded later if required during the investigation.

On Sunday, the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations intensified as a police team reached the residence of Avinash Shukla, one of the accused in Ayodhya.

Trust 'Shocked and Saddened', Confirms Resignations

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) in an official press statement said, "We are shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya). We are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees."

The Trust also announced that it had received the resignations of Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), and Trustee Anil Mishra.

The development came after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)