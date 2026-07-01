NCBC Chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti expressed faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath for conducting a fair probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, saying the truth would emerge and the guilty would not be spared.

'Guilty will not be spared': Sadhvi Jyoti on Ram Mandir donation case

National Commission for Backwards Classes (NCBC) Chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Wednesday expressed faith in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for conducting a fair probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, saying that the truth would come out as the investigation progresses and that those involved would not be spared.

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She also said that it would not be appropriate to link the incident to everyone, as individuals with good character may also be affected due to the actions of others working under them. Speaking to ANI, Sadhvi Jyoti said, "It is distressing because we have been associated with that movement, a struggle spanning 500 years. So many activists and kar sevaks sacrificed their lives there. I have faith in CM Yogi; he has stated that the truth will be laid bare, and you can see the noose tightening. Whoever the conspirators are, no matter who they might be they will not be spared, nor should they be."

"I feel that investigations are underway and rightly so against those responsible for the lapses and irregularities. I do not think it is appropriate to link this specific incident to everyone. An incident has occurred, an investigation is in progress, and arrests have been made. Often, a person may be of good character, but others working under them might enter with malicious intent and cause trouble. I believe that is exactly what has happened here," she further added.

SIT probe extended as FIR names six

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others. This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.

While opposition parties have targeted the government over the issue, the ruling BJP has hit back, recalling the opposition's previous stance against the construction of the Ram Temple and accusing them of manufacturing a controversy. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation case has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person will be spared. (ANI)