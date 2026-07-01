Pune Police took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. A dummy matching the victim's weight was used to reconstruct the incident for forensic analysis, including gait-matching.

Crime Scene Recreated with Dummy

The Pune Police on Wednesday took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded.

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After the crime reconstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural, Shubham Kumar, said that the dummy was designed as per the weight of the deceased. "We took Chetan Chaudhary for the scene reconstruction, and he told us about the sequence of events of that day. Investigation is underway. The dummy was designed according to the weight of Ketan," he said.

The exercise was aimed at verifying the sighting through forensic gait-matching. Gait analysis refers to the study of human movement during walking or running, mostly used by police for suspects captured on videos or CCTVs.

Investigation Details and Background

The crime scene reconstruction for the other accused, Siya Goyal, was completed earlier. Earlier on Tuesday, the fort was completely shut for visitors, with tourists already present at the site being evacuated as police carried out investigative procedures linked to the case. The site had earlier also been temporarily closed when police recreated the crime scene with the accused, Siya Goyal, as part of the investigation process.

Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, following which a case was registered.

Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agrawal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage.

Legal Proceedings and Arrests

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the case and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.

Meanwhile, accused Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and remain in police custody till July 3 as the investigation continues.