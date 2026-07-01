Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav received birthday greetings from prominent political leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Mayawati, Yogi Adityanath, and MK Stalin, who wished him good health, a long life, and success in public service.

Several political leaders on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, wishing him good health and a long life, and saying that they will continue to advance the cause of social justice, development, and strengthening the Constitution.

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Wishes From Across the Political Spectrum

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while extending his wishes, prayed for Akhilesh Yadav's bright future and good health. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of the Samajwadi Party. I wish you a bright future, excellent health, and a long life. Together, we will continue to advance towards social justice, inclusive development, and strengthening democracy and the Constitution."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took to social media to congratulate Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday, extending wishes to him and his family for a long and healthy life. "Heartfelt congratulations to the leader of the Samajwadi Party, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and current SP MP, Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji, on his birthday today, along with best wishes to him and his family members, for a good life and long life," She wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his greetings, praying to Lord Shri Ram for Akhilesh Yadav's good health and longevity. "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life," he wrote on X.

DMK President MK Stalin extended birthday greetings to the Samajwadi Party President, posting his wishes on X,"Birthday greetings to Samajwadi Party President Thiru. @yadavakhilesh. The true strength of a political movement lies not merely in winning elections, but in preserving and advancing its founding ideals across generations."

He further added, "May the enduring bonds of our friendship continue to fortify our shared resolve, enabling us to overcome every challenge in our collective pursuit of social justice, democracy, and federal values. Wishing you continued success in that endeavour, along with good health, happiness, and many more years of distinguished public service."

Early Life and Education

Akhilesh Yadav was born on July 1, 1973, in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh, to Mulayam Singh Yadav and Malti Devi. He studied at Dholpur Military School, Rajasthan, earned a bachelor's degree in Civil Environmental Engineering from the University of Mysore, and completed a master's degree in the same field from the University of Sydney, Australia. (ANI)