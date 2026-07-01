Delhi HC deferred the Indian Polo Association's plea against its eviction from Jaipur Polo Ground to July 9. The Centre, which has possession, assured the court it would not damage the turf, following the IPA's request to protect the historic ground.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred hearing in the Indian Polo Association's (IPA) challenge relating to the Jaipur Polo Ground till July 9, while observing that there was no immediate need for the Central Government to undertake any activity at the site as it had already taken possession of the property. The case was heard by Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar.

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Arguments Presented in High Court

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Kirtiman Singh, appearing for the Indian Polo Association, urged the Court to ensure that the historic polo turf remains untouched until the dispute is finally decided. "My only request is till the matter is heard, please do not destroy the turf. It is possible we may lose, but a season is to be conducted," Singh submitted.

The Court, however, pointed out that the Association had challenged the order of the Patiala House Court without placing the impugned order before it. Singh responded that he was yet to receive a copy of the order through which the Delhi court had allegedly dismissed the Association's plea against the Centre's eviction notice.

Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit informed the Court that the government was also uncertain whether the order had actually been pronounced. "We are not aware if the order has been pronounced or not. The vacation bench was only sitting for an hour. The Court has reopened now," Dixit submitted.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Shankar observed, "There is no hurry to tear it up right now. You are already in possession." Dixit assured the Court that the authorities would adhere to the statement already made before the High Court. "We made a statement that we will not do anything," he said. The Court thereafter posted the matter for further hearing on July 9.

Background of the Dispute

The litigation arises from the Centre's eviction of the Indian Polo Association from the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi's Race Course area. The Association has challenged the May 20 eviction order and has sought restoration of possession. It has also requested the Court to restrain the authorities from digging, uprooting, demolishing or otherwise altering the internationally recognised polo ground while its appeal remains pending.

According to the Association, the Jaipur Polo Ground is a specialised sporting facility that requires continuous maintenance and preservation. It argues that any excavation or physical alteration of the turf would cause irreversible damage and render the pending proceedings meaningless.

The matter had earlier come up before a vacation bench of the High Court, which had orally observed that a stay on the eviction could not be granted after the government had already taken possession of the property. At the same time, the Court had recorded the Centre's assurance that no digging would be carried out on the playing turf and that the work at the site was confined to boundary demarcation.

With the Centre reiterating on Wednesday that it would abide by its earlier statement, the High Court will next examine the matter on July 9. (ANI)