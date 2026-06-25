Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan has joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), vowing to continue serving Odisha. BJD chief Naveen Patnaik welcomed her, noting her administrative experience will boost the party's women's welfare efforts.

Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan on Thursday said joining the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has given her another opportunity to serve the people of Odisha, expressing gratitude for having worked under the leadership of BJD president Naveen Patnaik during her administrative career.

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Karthikeyan said she considered it a privilege to have served the people of the state for 24 years and pledged to continue working with dedication and integrity in her new political role. "It was my privilege to work under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik for 24 years and serve the people of Odisha. By joining the BJD, I have once again got an opportunity to work for the people of the state. With the support of the people and guidance of party leaders, I will work with complete faith, honesty and dedication," she said.

Patnaik Welcomes Former IAS Officer into BJD

Patnaik welcomed the former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan into the party, stating that her extensive administrative experience, particularly in the field of women's welfare, would strengthen the party's efforts to serve the people. While addressing the media, Patnaik said Karthikeyan has joined the BJD as a primary member and expressed confidence that she would make significant contributions, especially towards the empowerment and welfare of women. "Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, a former IAS officer with significant administrative experience, particularly in overseeing women's affairs in the state, has joined the party as a regular member. I am confident that, with her experience, she will contribute to helping people, especially women, as she settles into her new role," Patnaik said. He also reiterated his leadership role in the party ahead of future electoral contests.

Academic and Administrative Background

A 2000-batch IAS officer, Karthikeyan holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, where she was a university topper, and a Master's degree in International Politics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). (ANI)