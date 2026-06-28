As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), 1.43 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in Telangana, covering 42.33% of the state. The ECI's exercise will see the final electoral roll published on October 1, 2026.

As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, 1,43,17,635 enumeration forms have been distributed across the state as of today. The distribution has covered 42.33 per cent of Telangana, according to the PRO, Election Commission, Telangana State.

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The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls started inTelangana on Thursday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 14 announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner, including Telagana.

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.

Special Intensive Revision Schedule

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process. For Telangana and Punjab, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. The preparation phase will be conducted from June 15, 2026, to June 24, 2026, followed by BLO visits from June 25, 2026, to July 24, 2026. Rationalisation will be completed by July 24, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 31, 2026, with claims and objections open from July 31, 2026, to August 30, 2026. The notice phase and disposal will continue from July 31, 2026, to September 28, 2026, and the final roll will be published on October 1, 2026 (ANI)