    FCRA violation case: CBI conducts searches at residence, office of activist Harsh Mander

    In June 2023, the Union home ministry suspended CES's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) license under Section 3, which prohibits individuals associated with registered newspapers from accepting foreign contributions.

    FCRA violation case: CBI conducts searches at residence, office of activist Harsh Mander AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at the residence and office of Harsh Mander, a former IAS officer, human rights activist, and commentator. The CBI personnel entered Mander's house in Delhi's Vasant Kunj at 8 am, and the searches are ongoing.

    Harsh Mander's office, located in Adhchini, is also under investigation. This action comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously conducted raids in September 2021 at Mander's home in Vasant Kunj, his office in Adhchini, and a children's home in Mehrauli associated with the Centre for Equity Studies (CES), an organization he is affiliated with. These earlier raids were criticized by rights groups, terming them as "harassment."

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time in liquor policy case

    Harsh Mander, known for his activism against communal disharmony and criticism of the Modi government, has been a prominent voice for social justice and equitable governance.

    The recent scrutiny of individuals critical of the government has raised concerns about the agencies targeting government critics. The opposition has pointed out a disproportionate focus on non-BJP aligned figures, while many ministers with declared criminal cases in their election affidavits remain untouched.

    This move aligns with a broader trend, as reported, of a significant increase in ED cases since 2014, with nearly 95% of these cases directed against opposition leaders.

    Mumbai on high alert: Traffic police control room receives serial bomb threats

    The search at Harsh Mander's residence and office has sparked discussions about the increasing use of investigative agencies against those dissenting from the government's policies, raising questions about the state of democratic institutions in the country.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
