VP CP Radhakrishnan attended Morari Bapu's 971st Ram Katha at Bharat Mandapam, calling it a medium for timeless values. The nine-day event, also attended by Ram Nath Kovind and Acharya Lokesh, aims to inspire global peace and harmony.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday attended the inaugural day of the nine-day Ram Katha by Morari Bapu at Bharat Mandapam here and said the spiritual recital is a profound and living medium for disseminating timeless values of morality, compassion, fraternity and humanity, deeply rooted in India's civilisational ethos.

VP Radhakrishnan on Ram Katha's Philosophy

The Vice-President said that Ram Katha is not merely a narration of a sacred epic but a living philosophy that guides individuals to live with dignity, discipline, devotion and compassion. Referring to the life and ideals of Lord Ram, he said these ideals serve as a guiding light for 'Dharma', which he described as the righteous way of living.

Paying tribute to Morari Bapu, the Vice-President said that for decades he has carried the sacred tradition of Ram Katha across India and the world, awakening human consciousness and reinforcing universal values of love, service and righteousness. He expressed deep admiration on learning that the present narration marks Morari Bapu's 971st Ram Katha. "Learning that this marks the 971st Ram Katha fills me with deep reverence for Morari Bapu ji. We are truly blessed to hear the Katha from him," he said.

Inauguration for Global Peace and Harmony

The nine-day Ram Katha was inaugurated by the Vice President, former President Ram Nath Kovind, founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and World Peace Centre, Acharya Lokesh and spiritual leader Morari Bapu. The event marks the first such occasion of senior dignitaries and a Jain spiritual leader launching Ram Katha, which aims to inspire global peace and harmony.

In his remarks, former President Kovind noted that the 'Sanatan Mahakumbh', organized by Acharya Lokesh, is a divine effort to strengthen India's spiritual foundation. He stated that Morari Bapu's Shri Ram Katha will convey the message of world peace and harmony from Delhi to the world, a matter of pride for every Indian.

Morari Bapu stated that the nine-day Ram Katha in Delhi envisions the universal dissemination of peace, harmony, nonviolence, and compassion. According to a release, he expressed hope that a large turnout will propel Acharya Lokesh's World Peace Mission to new heights.

Acharya Lokesh said that Morari Bapu initiated the Ram Katha tradition among marginalized communities and, through the spiritual discourse, has spread messages of goodwill, compassion, and humanity across borders, including to the United Nations. He added that the World Peace Centre's nine-day Ram Katha will advance global peace efforts.

The Ram Katha began with the lighting of lamps. After the 'aarti', all attendees shared a meal prasad. Organisers have meticulously planned all arrangements to ensure a smooth and meaningful experience for devotees from across the country and abroad.

Universality of Dharma and Lord Ram

Referring to the historic Dhwajarohan ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on November 25 last year, the Vice-President said the occasion symbolised the reaffirmation of faith, patience and centuries-old devotion of millions of devotees. He observed that while challenges may arise, Dharma can never be destroyed, and ultimately, truth and righteousness prevail. He added that Lord Ram lives not only in temples but in the soul of India.

Highlighting the universality of the Ramayana tradition, the Vice-President said the life and ideals of Lord Ram find expression across languages and cultures, from Valmiki's Sanskrit Ramayana and Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas to Kamban's Ramayanam in Tamil and numerous other renditions across India and the world. He noted that while languages may differ, the essence of Dharma remains one, uniting diverse traditions through shared values.

The Vice-President said India's ancient scriptures place great emphasis on world peace, coexistence, harmony and balance, describing them as eternal and universal principles. He referred to texts such as the Ramcharitmanas, the Bhagavad Gita, the Adi Purana and the Jain Agamas as sources of profound spiritual and philosophical wisdom that continue to guide humanity.

Calling upon devotees to approach the nine days of Ram Katha not merely as listeners but as seekers, the Vice-President said that even imbibing a small part of Lord Ram's ideals in daily conduct could lead to true spiritual transformation.

'A Historic Initiative for Social Harmony'

The Vice-President expressed the hope that the Ram Katha would fill hearts with peace, minds with clarity and lives with purpose. "Shri Ram Katha is a profound and powerful medium for disseminating the timeless values of morality, fraternity, compassion, and humanity within society. Deeply rooted in Indian civilisation, it has remained a cultural and ethical guide that has shaped generations," Radhakrishnan said.

Recalling a personal interaction with Morari Bapu, the Vice-President highlighted the spiritual leader's lifelong dedication to the sacred tradition. "When I asked Morari Bapu ji how long he had been narrating the Ram Katha, he told me it had been 68 years. I told him that my age was also 68. For all these years, Morari Bapu has been carrying forward this sacred tradition in India and across the world," he said.

The Vice-President further said that Morari Bapu had used the medium of Ram Katha to awaken human consciousness and reinforce universal values. According to a release, he highlighted that Ram Katha, organized by a Jain saint, represents a historic initiative. He commended the organisers, volunteers and all those involved in making the spiritual gathering possible, noting that such events strengthen individual faith as well as social harmony and cultural continuity.

The Ram Katha will continue till January 25. (ANI)