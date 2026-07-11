Violence erupted in MP's Datia as supporters of ex-minister Narottam Mishra protested the BJP denying him a bypoll ticket. They blocked NH-44, pelted stones at police, injuring six personnel. Security has been deployed to control the situation.

At least six police personnel were injured after violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Datia during a 'chakka jaam' called by supporters of former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, protesting the BJP's decision to deny him a ticket for the upcoming Assembly bypoll, police said on Saturday.

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Thousands of Mishra's supporters blocked National Highway-44 on Friday evening, bringing traffic to a complete standstill and causing nearly 15 km-long congestion that also affected adjoining districts. Protesters also attempted to shut down markets in the city.

Police Detail Protest and Escalation

Heavy security has been deployed in the area after supporters of former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra allegedly pelted stones at police personnel during the protest over the BJP's decision to field another candidate from the Datia Assembly constituency for the upcoming by-election. The situation is now under control, and police personnel remain deployed across the district to maintain law and order.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Datia Mayur Khandelwal said the administration repeatedly urged the protesters to withdraw the 'chakka jaam' and vacate the highway. "More than 3000 hooligans attempted to vitiate the atmosphere in Datia city yesterday. They attempted to shut down markets. They have been sitting here since 6 pm yesterday for 'chakka jaam'. Collector and I spoke to them again and again to leave from here and withdraw the 'chakka jaam' here. The traffic congestion due to this is about 15 km long. Bordering districts are also getting affected," he said.

According to the SP, the situation turned violent around 4 am when protesters allegedly began pelting stones at police personnel. Police responded by using tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, following which the stone pelting intensified. "Around 4 am, they suddenly pelted stones at the police. Police resorted to tear gas shells, following which the stone pelting intensified. More than 6 of our personnel suffered serious injuries. They are all admitted to the hospital. Additional SP and I also suffered injuries. We then used tear gas shells again and dispersed them through domination. They are now hiding. They have now been told to either surrender or leave peacefully. 'Chakka jaam' will not be tolerated. A few people have been taken into custody. Action will be taken against them. The traffic congestion is being cleared. Police force is present across Datia," SP Mayur added.

Traffic Management Efforts

Police said a few people have been taken into custody and further legal action is underway. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manjeet Singh Chawla on Friday said that efforts were underway to restore traffic. "They have blocked the road, due to which we have diverted traffic and managed to clear about 80% of the roads. We are diverting heavy vehicles, since there aren't really any small vehicles there, and we are in talks to get the road opened up... We have already cleared the way for ambulances and the like to pass through; we are routing small vehicles via alternative paths... We are in dialogue with them, as discussions regarding their issues are currently underway," he told ANI.

Background of the Datia By-election

The BJP on Friday announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election, replacing Narottam Mishra, who had lost the seat in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced by-elections for three Assembly constituencies of Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The polling in all three assembly constituencies is scheduled to be held on July 30. The counting of votes will take place on August 3, according to an official statement issued by the ECI.

The Datia Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti. He was disqualified from the state legislative assembly after his conviction in a fraud case. (ANI)