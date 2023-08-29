Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon's South Pole, says ISRO

    ISRO's Pragyan Rover achieves a remarkable milestone in lunar exploration with groundbreaking in-situ measurements, providing valuable insights into the moon's composition. Discover how this advancement enhances our understanding of lunar terrain and ongoing exploration efforts.

    Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon's South Pole, says ISRO AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 8:35 PM IST

    In a groundbreaking development within the realm of lunar exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday (August 29) announced a remarkable achievement confirming the presence of Sulphur (S) on the lunar surface near the moon's south pole. This milestone is all the more significant as it marks the first-ever utilization of in-situ measurements for this purpose.

    ISRO's announcement signifies a monumental leap in our understanding of the moon's composition and its geological history. Utilizing the Pragyan Rover as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO has embarked on a journey of unparalleled significance, unraveling mysteries hidden beneath the lunar terrain.

    'Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details

    The revelation came via ISRO's official communication channel, X (formerly known as Twitter). ISRO's tweet emphasized the ongoing scientific experiments conducted on the lunar surface. Specifically, the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument, a technological marvel onboard the Rover, provided unambiguous confirmation of Sulphur's presence on the moon's surface.

    This achievement underscores the Indian space agency's commitment to advancing our knowledge of celestial bodies and their characteristics. Moreover, the LIBS instrument's role in this discovery highlights the vital role of cutting-edge technology in contemporary space exploration.

    The discovery of Sulphur isn't an isolated revelation. The LIBS instrument has also successfully detected the presence of other elements, including Aluminum (Al), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), Titanium (Ti), Manganese (Mn), Silicon (Si), and Oxygen (O). These findings align with expectations and contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the lunar surface.

     

    Chandrayaan-3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement

    While the discovery of Sulphur is a remarkable achievement, ISRO's pursuit of knowledge doesn't stop there. The space agency is actively continuing its investigations, with a particular focus on searching for Hydrogen (H) within the lunar terrain. The quest for Hydrogen promises to provide even more insights into the moon's composition and geological history.

    The LIBS instrument, responsible for these revelations, is a testament to India's technological prowess in the field of space exploration. Developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS)/ISRO in Bengaluru, it exemplifies the nation's dedication to scientific innovation on the global stage.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 8:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details AJR

    'Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details

    Chandrayaan 3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    PM Modi's rakhi gift: Price of domestic LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 200; check details AJR

    PM Modi's rakhi gift: Price of domestic LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 200; check details

    Recent Stories

    Skin care: 5 nourishing benefits of hydration rich Avocado Oil vma eai

    Skin care: 5 nourishing benefits of hydration rich Avocado Oil

    Mahira Khan opens up about divorce with ex-husband Ali Askari; says it was 'very painful' ADC

    Mahira Khan opens up about divorce with ex-husband Ali Askari; says it was 'very painful'

    Diabetic friendly bounty: 5 super foods that people can eat guilt free vma eai

    Diabetic friendly bounty: 5 super foods that people can eat guilt free

    7 health advantage of consuming bulgur in diet ADC EIA

    7 health advantage of consuming bulgur in diet

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon