Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon's South Pole, says ISRO

ISRO's Pragyan Rover achieves a remarkable milestone in lunar exploration with groundbreaking in-situ measurements, providing valuable insights into the moon's composition. Discover how this advancement enhances our understanding of lunar terrain and ongoing exploration efforts.

In a groundbreaking development within the realm of lunar exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday (August 29) announced a remarkable achievement confirming the presence of Sulphur (S) on the lunar surface near the moon's south pole. This milestone is all the more significant as it marks the first-ever utilization of in-situ measurements for this purpose.

ISRO's announcement signifies a monumental leap in our understanding of the moon's composition and its geological history. Utilizing the Pragyan Rover as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO has embarked on a journey of unparalleled significance, unraveling mysteries hidden beneath the lunar terrain.

The revelation came via ISRO's official communication channel, X (formerly known as Twitter). ISRO's tweet emphasized the ongoing scientific experiments conducted on the lunar surface. Specifically, the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument, a technological marvel onboard the Rover, provided unambiguous confirmation of Sulphur's presence on the moon's surface.

This achievement underscores the Indian space agency's commitment to advancing our knowledge of celestial bodies and their characteristics. Moreover, the LIBS instrument's role in this discovery highlights the vital role of cutting-edge technology in contemporary space exploration.

The discovery of Sulphur isn't an isolated revelation. The LIBS instrument has also successfully detected the presence of other elements, including Aluminum (Al), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), Titanium (Ti), Manganese (Mn), Silicon (Si), and Oxygen (O). These findings align with expectations and contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the lunar surface.

While the discovery of Sulphur is a remarkable achievement, ISRO's pursuit of knowledge doesn't stop there. The space agency is actively continuing its investigations, with a particular focus on searching for Hydrogen (H) within the lunar terrain. The quest for Hydrogen promises to provide even more insights into the moon's composition and geological history.

The LIBS instrument, responsible for these revelations, is a testament to India's technological prowess in the field of space exploration. Developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS)/ISRO in Bengaluru, it exemplifies the nation's dedication to scientific innovation on the global stage.