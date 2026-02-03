The Opposition, led by Congress's Randeep Surjewala, protested in Rajya Sabha against the India-US trade deal, calling it a 'betrayal' of farmers. Union Minister JP Nadda assured the House a statement on the deal will be issued.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said that Opposition leaders protested in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the India-US trade deal, calling it a "betrayal" to farmers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Government Assures Statement, Discussion

Amid sloganeering by the Opposition in the Upper House, Union Minister JP Nadda assured that the central government will issue a suo motu statement sharing the details of the deal and is also ready to hold a discussion in the House.

Opposition Alleges 'Betrayal' of Farmers

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Surjewala flagged concerns after Washington claimed that New Delhi has agreed to zero per cent duty on goods imported by India, including agricultural products. He alleged that the BJP wants to cover this part of the deal.

Surjewala said, "In one voice, the entire Opposition in Rajya Sabha demanded from the government answers on the India-US Trade Agreement announced by US President Trump and US Secretary of Agriculture. It is the biggest misfortune of the country that the first BJP hatched a conspiracy to sell out agriculture through the three black laws. Now, once again, just as the US Secretary of Agriculture said under the India-US Trade Deal, all agricultural products of the US will be sold in India at zero per cent duty. There cannot be a bigger betrayal than this for the farmers of the country. What is the meaning of this? US cotton, maize, wheat, dairy products, almonds, and apples will be sold duty-free in India."

"So, what will become of the farmers of India? The government should step forward and present the Agreement on the Floor of the House. How the interests of Indian farmers were sold in the dark by the Modi government should be discussed in the House. But as usual, the BJP wants to cover this up. This can never be tolerated by the Congress and Opposition, so we protested and walked out," the Congress MP added.

Nadda Criticises Opposition's 'Irresponsible Behaviour'

Earlier today, in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Nadda assured the House of issuing a suo motu statement on the deal. "Late last night, the US President tweeted on tariffs and referred to PM Modi as a true friend. After this, the PM tweeted, thanking the US President and on trade. The government will issue a suo motu statement on this trade deal and also hold a discussion on it," JP Nadda said in Rajya Sabha.

He further lashed out at Congress over their objection to the trade deal, terming their sloganeering in the house as "irresponsible behaviour" which he believed is "threatening for democracy."

"When the government is ready to give a detailed statement, this attitude of Congress and the INDI alliance is wrong. Their way is threatening to democracy. This is Congress's irresponsible behaviour. It is their frustration which is speaking," he said.

Context of the Trade Deal

This comes after India and the US reached a trade agreement that reduced tariffs on Indian exports to 18 per cent. Trump, in his social media post, mentioned, "India will 'likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non-Tariff Barriers against the United States, to zero." Trump also stated that PM Narendra Modi had agreed to significantly increase purchases of American goods, including more than USD 500 billion worth of US energy, technology, agricultural products, coal, and various other items. (ANI)