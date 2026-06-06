AICC observers Bhupesh Baghel and Ajay Sharma are in Ranchi ahead of Rajya Sabha polls. Tensions between JMM and Congress may be easing after JMM announced its candidate, with both parties now moving towards a mutual understanding for the elections.

JMM-Congress Move Towards Understanding

All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Bhupesh Baghel and Ajay Sharma arrived in Ranchi on Saturday ahead of the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand.

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Ahead of their arrival, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat, signalling a possible reduction in tensions between the JMM and Congress. JMM leaders had expressed their intention to contest both vacant seats, while Congress had already declared its candidate. The latest developments indicate that both parties are moving towards a mutual understanding ahead of the polls.

Congress Releases Candidate List

The Congress on Thursday released its list of seven candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on June 18. The list includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been nominated from Karnataka. The party has also nominated Mansoor Ali Khan and Pawan Khera from Karnataka, Meenakshi Natarajan from Madhya Pradesh. Neeraj Dangi has been nominated from Rajasthan, while Praveen Chakravarty has been fielded from Tamil Nadu and Pranav Jha from Jharkhand.

EC Issues Notification for Polls

Earlier, on June 3, the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states. This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. The filing of nominations has begun, and the last date is June 8.

Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (ANI)