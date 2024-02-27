Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Congress wins 3 seats, 1 for BJP in Karnataka; results of UP, Himachal awaited

    The Rajya Sabha operates on a six-year term, with elections occurring every two years for 33% of the seats. Presently, the Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 members, and the retirement of 50 members is scheduled for April 2, while another six will retire on April 3.

    Rajya Sabha election 2024 results: Intense battles in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh list of winners AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

    The Rajya Sabha elections for 15 seats witnessed 41 out of 56 candidates securing victory unopposed, as no opposition was fielded against them. The elections for these seats were particularly intense in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, where several prominent figures secured their positions.

    The Rajya Sabha operates on a six-year term, with elections occurring every two years for 33% of the seats. Presently, the Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 members, and the retirement of 50 members is scheduled for April 2, while another six will retire on April 3.

    Controversial CAA to be enforced soon, online registration portal ready for launch: Report

    Among the notable figures who emerged victorious without facing opposition are former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Ashok Chavan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and L Murugan. The elections in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh were keenly watched.

    Uttar Pradesh:

    In Uttar Pradesh, where 10 seats were vacant, the BJP had the majority to secure seven seats unopposed, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) was expected to win three. However, with the BJP introducing Sanjay Seth as its eighth candidate, a contest may unfold for one of the seats. The results will be announced shortly.

    Karnataka:

    Karnataka witnessed competition for its four Rajya Sabha seats, and among the five candidates in the fray, Congress secured three seats, and BJP clinched one through cross-voting. Congress candidates Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar, and Syed Naseer Hussain emerged victorious, while BJP's Narayana Bhandage secured a Rajya Sabha seat.

    Maharashtra Speaker orders SIT probe against activist Manoj Jarange over 'Fadnavis trying to kill me' remark

    Himachal Pradesh:

    In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is poised to win the single Rajya Sabha seat, with senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi as the candidate. The result for this seat will be announced shortly.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 7:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Controversial CAA to be enforced soon, online registration portal ready for launch: Report AJR

    Controversial CAA to be enforced soon, online registration portal ready for launch: Report

    Maharashtra Speaker orders SIT probe against activist Manoj Jarange over 'Fadnavis trying to kill me' remark AJR

    Maharashtra Speaker orders SIT probe against activist Manoj Jarange over 'Fadnavis trying to kill me' remark

    Who is Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Gaganyaan mission's astronaut from Kerala? anr

    Who is Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Gaganyaan mission's astronaut from Kerala?

    Gaganyaan mission: Four astronauts trained at the same Russian centre as Rakesh Sharma snt

    Gaganyaan mission: Four astronauts trained at the same Russian centre as Rakesh Sharma

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check details

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prashanth B Nair anr

    Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prashanth B Nair

    British Airways supervisor evades authorities in India and UK amid Visa racket investigation avv

    British Airways supervisor evades authorities in India and UK amid Visa racket investigation

    Controversial CAA to be enforced soon, online registration portal ready for launch: Report AJR

    Controversial CAA to be enforced soon, online registration portal ready for launch: Report

    Football La Liga President Javier Tebas hints at Mbappe's alleged signing with Real Madrid osf

    La Liga President Javier Tebas hints at Mbappe's alleged signing with Real Madrid

    'Is Congress an honest party?': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says 'NO' despite alliance; WATCH viral video avv

    'Is Congress an honest party?': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says 'NO' despite alliance; WATCH viral video

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon