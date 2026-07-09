A private bus with 26 passengers travelling from Rewa to Indore caught fire after its rear tyre burst near Arjun Baroda Bridge. All passengers were safely evacuated by police without any injuries, but the bus was completely gutted in the blaze.

A private passenger bus travelling from Rewa to Indore caught fire after one of its rear tyres burst near Arjun Baroda Bridge, close to the Kshipra police station in Indore district on Thursday, a police officer said.

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The incident occurred at around 11:40 AM when the bus had just crossed the police station. There were 26 passengers on board and all of them were safely evacuated, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, police added.

Swift Police Action Averts Tragedy

Kshipra police station in-charge Kailash Solanki told ANI, "The incident happened at around 11:40 am The bus was en route from Rewa to Indore, carrying 26 passengers, including five women and 21 men. As it reached near Arjun Baroda Bridge, just ahead of the police station, the rear tyre on the driver's side suddenly burst with a loud explosion. The blast was so powerful that the sound carried quite a distance."

He said police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, evacuated all the passengers and retrieved their luggage before the fire spread through the vehicle. "Our entire police team rushed to the scene. We quickly evacuated the passengers and retrieved their luggage. The burst tyre immediately caught fire, and the flames gradually spread to the rest of the bus. We deployed our police personnel around 100 meters away on both sides to halt traffic, called the fire brigade, and the fire was eventually brought under control," the SHO said.

Bus Destroyed But Passengers Safe

He added that fire tenders from Indore and Sanwer, along with assistance from nearby private establishments, were called to douse the blaze and it was eventually brought under control, but the bus was completely destroyed. "There was no loss of life or injury. The driver, conductor and all 26 passengers are safe. The bus, however, was reduced to ashes," SHO Solanki said.

Inquiry Initiated

The preliminary investigation suggests the incident was accidental, with the fire originating after the tyre burst. Police, however, initiated an inquiry into the matter, he added. (ANI)