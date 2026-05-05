A 13-km road under PMGSY is being built in Rajouri's Doongi block for ₹29 crore. This project will connect three key blocks, drastically reducing travel time and fulfilling a decades-old demand of residents in the remote border areas.

A major infrastructure project under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is underway in the border block Doongi of Rajouri district, bringing long-awaited relief to residents of remote areas. The project involves the construction of a 13-kilometre road in Panchayat Challas, with an estimated cost of ₹29 crore. The road is set to connect multiple border panchayats and will also link three key blocks -- Doongi, Qila Darhal, and Nowshera, significantly improving connectivity in the region.

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A Solution to Decades of Hardship

For decades, locals have depended on a 60-kilometre-long defence road via Peer Badasar to Rajouri, which includes seven army check gates. Frequent security checks at these gates often caused delays and hardships for civilians. With the new PMGSY road, travel distance will be considerably reduced, ensuring smoother and quicker movement.

Residents say the project fulfils a long-pending demand dating back to independence. Due to a lack of proper road connectivity, people in these border areas were forced to walk 10 to 15 kilometres, making access to schools, healthcare, and markets extremely difficult. Many villagers claim that lives were lost as patients could not reach hospitals in time, and the region also faced a high illiteracy rate.

Hope for Development and Better Livelihoods

The ongoing construction has brought a sense of happiness and hope among the people. Locals believe the road will boost development, enabling them to start small businesses, construct homes, and improve their livelihoods. Expressing gratitude, residents thanked the government for taking this crucial step, stating that the project will play a transformative role in the overall development of the border region.

Mohamad Jameel, a social activist, said on Tuesday, "I'm a local social activist, and today's inauguration is very important for us. Earlier, we were at a complete standstill in this area. During times like Operation Sindoor, especially when there was firing, we had to move our children out of the border areas for safety. There were no proper roads or facilities, so leaving was very difficult. After that, this road was constructed and inaugurated, which has been a huge benefit for us. It has connected all five wards of our Panchayat, including areas that were previously cut off. This connectivity has made life much easier for the people here. "

Further Demands for Comprehensive Development

However, we still request that the smaller areas, with about 1 to 1.5 km of missing links, should also be connected. In times of emergency or operations like Sindoor, this connectivity becomes crucial. Along with roads, we also need development in other sectors. We request better facilities for schools and hospitals so that we don't have to depend on Rajouri for basic services. Our children deserve access to good education and better opportunities," he further added.

Former Panchayat Sarpanch, Chaudhary Mohammad Sadiq, said, "I have been the Sarpanch here since 2011. Now, the arrival of this road in Panchayat Chilash has brought us immense joy. Mian Sahab inaugurated this road here. A large number of people were present during the inauguration, and people are very happy. MLA has also helped us." (ANI)