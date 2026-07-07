Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre countered H D Kumaraswamy's claims, stating HMT illegally encroached on forest land in Bengaluru, not the Forest Department. He asserted the land will remain a forest and that HMT illegally sold it to real estate firms.

Khandre Hits Back at Kumaraswamy's Allegations

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre has hit back at Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy over allegations of forest land encroachment by the Forest Department on HMT land in Bengaluru. Khandre said the central PSU HMT, not the Forest Department, had illegally encroached on non-diversified forest land and sold it to real estate firms.

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Speaking to the media, he said, "Now that orders have been issued for the eviction of forest land, there is no scope for any real estate activity here. So Kumaraswamy's allegations don't make any sense." Responding to Kumaraswamy's charge that the Forest Department encroached on HMT land to facilitate real estate, Khandre clarified that encroachment of non-diversified forest land was carried out by HMT and not the Forest Department. He said, "The encroachment of non-diversified forest land has been done by HMT, not the Forest Department. Once land is cleared under Section 64A of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, how can real estate be done there?"

Legal Actions and Forest Status

Khandre added that some officials had earlier filed an IA in the Supreme Court seeking de-notification of forest land under HMT's possession without approval from the Chief Secretary-led committee, Forest Minister, or Cabinet. Those officials were suspended, and show-cause notices were issued. The state government has also taken Cabinet approval to withdraw the IA and has approached the court.

"After the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 came into force, any forest land that has not been diverted will continue to remain forest. The Supreme Court has also ruled this. So this land will remain forest," Khandre asserted.

'HMT Illegally Using Land'

Kumaraswamy had claimed there is no forest on HMT land, only buildings. Khandre said he had personally visited the area with officials and was welcomed by HMT officials with a bouquet. "If they welcomed me with flowers, how can it be called trespass?" he asked. He added that 280 acres of the land under HMT still have forest-like plantations. Films and serials are shot in the abandoned buildings nearby.

"HMT is illegally using forest land for commercial purposes. It has sold 165 acres for just Rs 300 crore. Kumaraswamy should visit the spot and verify this," he challenged.

Vision for Bengaluru's Green Lung

Calling the HMT forest land "property of 7 crore Kannadigas", Khandre said it is a vital green lung for Bengaluru. "Our goal was to build a large biodiversity park on 444 acres, bigger than Lalbagh and Cubbon Park combined. This was announced publicly. There is no point in Kumaraswamy alleging real estate deals," he said.

He cited the Sharavathi project oustees who are yet to get land rights because land was granted as forest land in the 1950s without diversion. Even after de-notification during Siddaramaiah's tenure, the court said it was not possible post-1980. "Given this situation, HMT selling land to real estate firms and others itself is illegal," he said. (ANI)