Flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri have caused extensive damage to agricultural land, crops, and homes. Affected farmers in Saaj, Plangher, and Mehra areas report heavy losses and claim neglect from the local administration.

Flash floods have caused extensive damage to agricultural land and crops along rivers and streams in the Saaj and Plangher areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, with affected farmers reporting heavy losses.

Locals Allege Administrative Neglect

An affected local said the floods following heavy rain on July 19 eroded land beneath houses and swept away paddy fields, maize crops, livestock enclosures and other assets. "When it rained on July 19, and the floodwaters surged at night, the stream eroded the ground beneath our houses. People's paddy fields, maize crops, and other assets were all washed away by the current," the local said.

The resident claimed that government ministers and officials are preoccupied with major areas of destruction, while affected families in their locality had not received adequate attention. He said several households that depended entirely on agriculture had lost their paddy and maize fields, while some residents had also lost their homes and livestock enclosures.

According to the local, around 25 to 30 households have had their agricultural land washed away by the stream. Speaking to ANI, he said, "There are about 25 to 30 households whose land has been washed away by this stream...the damage is immense, yet the administration has paid no attention to it so far." The resident also claimed that their local MLA had not visited the affected area following the damage.

Further Destruction in Mehra Village

Earlier, extensive damage to agricultural land and standing crops was reported from Mehra village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after fresh flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall swept through the area, leaving several farming families facing severe losses.

A local farmer from Mehra village said that the latest flash flood has increased the destruction caused by the July 19 floods, washing away fertile agricultural land that sustained dozens of families. Speaking to ANI, the farmer said, "The July 19 flood had already damaged our land, but yesterday's flash flood washed it away completely. My family alone lost around 10-12 kanals, and overall nearly 50 kanals belonging to my relatives were swept away. We depended on this land for crops, fodder, and livestock. Heavy rainfall has caused massive destruction. Whatever little land remained after the previous flood has now been lost. Around 30-40 families in the village have suffered similar losses as the river has changed its course through our farmland."