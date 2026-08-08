BSP supremo Mayawati launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of changing its PDA formula's 'P' from 'Pichhde' to 'Pandit' to woo Brahmins. She called the SP a 'chameleon' and warned voters against its 'deceptive' politics.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and accused it of changing its political stance for electoral gains, after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav gave a new interpretation to the party's PDA formula.

Mayawati alleged that the SP was attempting to woo the Brahmin community after seeing upper-caste voters, particularly Brahmins, moving towards the BSP. Her remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a Brahmin Sammelan in Lucknow earlier this week, said that the "P" in the party's PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula also stood for "Pandit". He also accused the BJP government of targeting Brahmins.

SP a 'Chameleon' for Electoral Gains: Mayawati

In a post on X, BSP supremo wrote, "As is well known, the Bahujan Samaj Party (B.S.P.) is an Ambedkarite party dedicated to the welfare of all sections of society, implementing the policy and principle of 'Sarvajan Hitaya and Sarvajan Sukhaya,' and the four governments it formed in UP were also run on this very basis, whereas the Samajwadi Party (SP) keeps changing colors like a chameleon, openly and evidently, for the sake of its narrow casteist politics and electoral interests, etc." 1.जैसाकि सर्वविदित है कि बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बी.एस.पी.) ’सर्वजन हिताय व सर्वजन सुखाय’ की नीति व सिद्धान्त पर अमल करने वाली सर्वसमाज-हितैषी अम्बेडकरवादी पार्टी है और यूपी में चार बार रही सरकार भी इसी के आधार पर चलायी है, जबकि समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) अपनी संकीर्ण जातिवादी राजनीति व… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 8, 2026

She further alleged that the SP had changed the meaning of "P" in PDA from "Pichhde" to "Pandit" after noticing the growing support for the BSP among upper-caste communities.

'Living Proof of Political Deception'

"In this very sequence, after first promoting 'P' in their so-called 'PDA'--meaning (Backward, Dalit, Minority)--as 'Pichhde' (Backward), now, upon seeing the upper-caste society, especially the Brahmin community, rapidly joining the B.S.P. and party candidates being nominated on that very basis, the SP, feeling unsettled, has now changed 'P' to 'Pandit,' which is nothing short of another living proof of their political deception and trickery, if not, then what else is it?" the post read.

'Remain Vigilant', BSP Chief Urges Voters

Mayawati also urged voters across communities to remain cautious of what she termed the SP's "narrow casteist politics", arguing that such political tactics may offer short-term electoral benefits but cannot ensure the welfare of society as a whole.

"Such politics of deception and trickery may temporarily benefit some individual for a short while, but it can never lead to the welfare of the entire society. Therefore, people from all sections of society must certainly remain vigilant against such a deceptive Samajwadi Party (SP) and its narrow casteist politics; this is the demand of the times and also in the interest of all sections of society," the post further read.

(ANI)

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