Security has been tightened across Rajouri ahead of the Budha Amarnath Yatra and Independence Day. Various agencies including CRPF, J&K Police, and SOG have been deployed at strategic locations to ensure the safety of devotees and the public.

Heightened Security in Rajouri

Security has been further tightened across Rajouri district ahead of the upcoming Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra and Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Security personnel from various agencies, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Jammu and Kashmir Police, Special Operations Group (SOG) and other central security forces, have been deployed at strategic locations across the district as part of enhanced security arrangements.

The security measures have been stepped up ahead of the annual pilgrimage, which witnesses the participation of thousands of devotees from different parts of the country.

About Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra

Swami Budha Amarnath Ji Mandir is situated at Rajpura Mandi, about 25 kilometres northeast of Poonch city, in the Pir Panchal Range. The temple is located at the confluence of two streams, Nallah Gagri and Pulsta Nadi. The temple holds religious significance for devotees, with a natural Shivlinga situated inside the Mandir. The shrine has four doors and attracts a large number of pilgrims during the annual yatra. Thousands of devotees visit Baba Budha Amarnath Ji temple during the annual pilgrimage, which is held before Raksha Bandhan. The annual Budha Amarnath Ji Mela is also organised at the temple and draws devotees from different parts of the country.

Coordinated Security Arrangements

With the yatra and Independence Day celebrations approaching, security agencies have increased their deployment across Rajouri. Personnel from different agencies have been positioned at strategic locations as part of coordinated security arrangements. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with central security forces, is maintaining heightened vigilance across the district. The security arrangements are aimed at ensuring the safety of devotees and the public during the upcoming pilgrimage and Independence Day celebrations. Authorities are continuing to monitor the security situation and have strengthened the presence of security personnel at key locations as preparations for the two events are underway.

Amarnath Yatra Update

Meanwhile, the 29th batch of pilgrims undertaking the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra passed through Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday under elaborate security arrangements. The convoy moved along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as authorities maintained strict security measures and traffic management to ensure the safe and smooth passage of pilgrims travelling to the holy Amarnath cave shrine. (ANI)