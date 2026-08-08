Rural women in J&K's Udhampur are gaining financial independence through government schemes. One program trains them in wool processing, while another teaches tailoring and involves them in making national flags for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Udhampur Women Learn Wool Weaving Under Samarth Scheme

Thirty rural women in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur are undergoing wool processing and handloom weaving training under the Government of India's Samarth Scheme, aimed at helping participants develop livelihood skills and create value-added products from raw wool. The 35-day training programme is providing women with practical, hands-on instruction in processing previously underutilised wool and converting it into products such as blankets, shawls and other woollen items.

A trainee said the programme was helping participants learn various handloom weaving skills through step-by-step practical training. "We are here for a 35-day handloom weaving training program where we are learning various skills through practical, hands-on instruction; our trainer guides us step-by-step," the trainee said.

She expressed gratitude to the government for launching the initiative, particularly for unemployed women, and said the training was creating awareness among women about opportunities to earn an income from home. The trainee also urged the government to introduce more schemes that provide women opportunities to acquire new skills. "We attend the training from 9 to 5...this enables women to become self-reliant. It aligns with the broader movement for women's empowerment," she said.

Tailoring Training and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Meanwhile, ahead of the 79th Independence Day, women trainees at the State Bank of India Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (SBI RSETI) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur are contributing to the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by handcrafting the National Flag and tricolour-themed accessories while acquiring skills that can help them achieve financial independence.

Around 30 to 33 women from different villages are currently undergoing free tailoring training at the institute. As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the trainees are stitching handmade Tricolours, badges and other patriotic items that will be distributed and hoisted in their villages and government institutions. The initiative aims to combine skill development with nation-building by encouraging rural women to participate in a national campaign while learning employable skills. (ANI)