BJP's Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh and Congress's Mansoor Ali Khan from Karnataka were sworn in as Rajya Sabha MPs. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath at Parliament House. Agrawal took the oath in Hindi, Khan in English.

New Members Sworn Into Rajya Sabha

Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal, State Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The oath was administered by the Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, CP Radhakrishnan, in the presence of Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General PC Mody at Parliament House.

Agrawal took the oath after being elected to the Upper House of Parliament. Agrawal, who serves as the BJP's State Secretary in Madhya Pradesh, has been actively associated with the party's organisational activities in the state.

Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan was also elected from Karnataka. Khan read the oath in English, while Agrawal read the oath in Hindi.

In a post on X, the Vice President of India's official wrote, "Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, administered the oath to the following newly elected/re-elected Members of Rajya Sabha at Parliament House today. 1. Shri Mansoor Ali Khan, INC, Karnataka 2. Shri Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal, BJP, Madhya Pradesh."

Vice President of India & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, administered the oath to the following newly elected/re-elected Members of Rajya Sabha at Parliament House today. 1. Shri Mansoor Ali Khan, INC, Karnataka 2. Shri Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal, BJP, Madhya… pic.twitter.com/UuibDQQKcq — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) July 15, 2026

Election Background

Earlier on June 6, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections officially filed their nominations in Madhya Pradesh. Among those filing their nominations were BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and party leader Rajneesh Agrawal, both of whom are vying for seats in the Upper House in the elections scheduled for June 18.

Supreme Court Rejects Congress Candidate's Plea

Meanwhile, on June 12, the Supreme Court rejected Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers.

"We are not inclined to entertain this petition, and it is hereby dismissed", the court said.

The nomination papers of Natarajan, the Congress candidate for one of three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, were rejected by the Returning Officer because she allegedly failed to disclose a pending criminal case against her. (ANI)