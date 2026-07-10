Ahead of INS Mahendragiri's commissioning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned sailors in Visakhapatnam of growing strategic competition in the Indian Ocean, stressing India's role as the region's greatest guarantor of peace and stability.

Ahead of the Commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday interacted with naval officers and sailors at the Visakhapatnam Naval Base. He shared the Bada Khana with naval officers and sailors During the interaction, Rajnath Singh warned them about the challenges in the Indian Ocean region.

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Challenges in the Indian Ocean Region

He said, "Today, the presence of extra-regional powers is increasing, and a new strategic competition has begun in the Indian Ocean region."

Addressing the naval officers and sailors, the Defence Minister said, "Your work is closely connected to the Indian Ocean Region. How important this region is for India is no secret. 90 per cent of our trade is carried through sea routes. Our energy supplies, including oil and gas, also come through these maritime routes."

"Several powers seek to expand their influence in our neighbourhood and establish a stronger presence. India, as the largest power in this region, is also its greatest guarantor of peace and stability. For us, the Indian Ocean is like our own courtyard, and protecting it is our responsibility. Until now, you have enhanced India's honor and prestige across the Indian Ocean Region," he added.

Embracing Technology and Self-Reliance

Assuring all possible support from the government, the Defence Minister said that "the current challenges facing the defence sector are set to become even more complex in the future. The nature of warfare is changing. I want every sailor to learn and embrace new technologies. Our government will make every effort to provide you with the best weapons, technology, and resources. But it is you who must give those weapons their true edge. Wars are won by the people who wield the weapons."

He also said that, "we are moving firmly towards self-reliance. India is setting new milestones in the defence sector every day. The commissioning of INS Mahendragiri tomorrow is a testament to this. Today, Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a new hub for defence and aerospace manufacturing. From here, you are working to further strengthen India's maritime domain."

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