Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil a statue of Maharana Pratap in Agra. He also reviewed the graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, commissioning 231 cadets and highlighting the evolving nature of modern warfare.

Rajnath Singh to Unveil Maharana Pratap Statue in Agra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the statue of Maharana Pratap in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday. In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, "Tomorrow, 14 June, I shall be in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. I shall attend the statue unveiling ceremony of Maharana Pratap and later address a public meeting. Looking forward to it," he wrote.

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Tomorrow, 14 June, I shall be in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. I shall attend the statue unveiling ceremony of Maharana Pratap and later address a public meeting. Looking forward to it. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 13, 2026

Rajnath Singh Reviews IAF Graduation Parade in Hyderabad

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Hyderabad's Dundigal and awarded the President's Commission to the graduating cadets, marking the successful culmination of their pre-commissioning training for the Flying and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A total of 231 Flight Cadets, comprising 194 men and 37 women, including the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA), were commissioned as officers in the IAF following their graduation from the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on June 13. In addition, nine officers from the Indian Navy, three officers from the Indian Coast Guard and two officers from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were awarded 'Wings' on the occasion. 'Brevets' were also awarded to three officers on successful completion of their navigation training.

IAF: A Shield and a Sword for the Nation

Congratulating the graduating cadets, the Defence Minister stated that they are joining a service which has consistently served as both a shield and a sword for the nation. "IAF altered the course of the 1947-48 war in Kashmir through the Srinagar airlift and scripted history in just 13 days with decisive air strikes during the 1971 war. Their indomitable spirit and unmatched valour were demonstrated during 2025 Operation Sindoor when they destroyed terror hideouts with clarity and precision. The operation was successfully executed not only by our indigenous platforms, but also due to IAF's trained, courageous, and disciplined officers. I am confident that it will continue to play a pivotal role in future operations as well," he said.

Adapting to Modern Warfare Challenges

The Defence Minister urged the officers to remain vigilant and adapt to evolving security challenges, noting that modern warfare increasingly relies on advanced technologies such as satellites, drones, sensors, radars and robotics. "Warfare traditionally involves two vectors: the soldier and their equipment. However, in modern warfare, neither the adversary nor the weapon being used is often visible. Systems such as radars, satellites, drones, sensors, and robotics make it impossible to detect the combatant or their machinery. There are scenarios where adversaries' traffic systems and even CCTV networks are being compromised and controlled. Your training programmes and exercises have prepared you well to face uncertainties and unexpected challenges. You must always stay alert," he added.

Innovation and Technological Excellence Key

Singh stressed the need for officers to understand, adapt, adopt and when required, modify futuristic warfare systems and strategies. He emphasised innovation, execution and technological excellence as key components of military preparedness. "Every conflict serves as a learning opportunity. You must combine hard work with smart work and brilliance. In the present era, smart nations are carving out a significant place for themselves in the field of technology. It was, earlier, believed that major powers hold a decisive edge on every front, but today even comparatively smaller powers inflict massive damage on large platforms using compact yet lethal weapons and novel tactics," he added. (ANI)