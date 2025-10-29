Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 7th India Manufacturing Show 2025 in Bengaluru on November 6, focusing on defence and aerospace. Organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati, the event will feature 408 exhibitors from 28 states, including 191 defence startups.

New Delhi: Focusing defence and aerospace sectors, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be inaugurating the 7th edition of India Manufacturing Show at Bengaluru on November 6. To be organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s (RSS) Laghu Udyog Bharati, the India Manufacturing Show (IMS) 2025 aimed at to promote the indigenous manufacturing companies and marketing for them. The show will also see the attendance of several Union ministers, and top officials from three Services.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IMS’ chairman and former president of Laghu Udyog Bharati HVS Krishna announced that the next edition of IMS will be held from November 6-8 at Bengaluru. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa among others are also participating in the show.

“A total of 408 exhibitors from 28 states are participating in the show. Of which, 191 are defence components manufactures and defence startups.”

Apart from exhibitions, the show will also witness seminars on defence procurement policy and funding.

Local for Vocal and Atmanirbhar Bharat visions

IMS 2025 advisory board member Sunil Deodhar stated that the government is focusing on ‘Local for Vocal’. “Making local for global is the real indigenous. There are over 1.25 startups and the government has been promoting them.

Deodhar also stated that post Operation Sindoor huge young talent pools are getting towards defence and aerospace sectors. “They want to serve the country through manufacturing quality products for the defence forces.”

Jitendra Singh, Former Defence Scientist and Chief Advisor of Laghu Udyog Bharati, emphasized that IMS 2025 is fully aligned with India’s march towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in Aerospace and Defence.