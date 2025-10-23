Rajnath Singh said Operation Sindoor showed India's readiness and strength to face any challenge. Speaking at the Naval Commanders' Conference, he praised the Navy for forcing Pakistan to stay near its coast and proving India's maritime power.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Operation Sindoor sent a clear message to the world that India is always ready to face any challenge. He was speaking at the Naval Commanders' Conference in New Delhi on October 23, Thursday. The Defence Minister praised the Indian Navy for its bravery, discipline, and professionalism during the operation.

He said the Navy created a strong deterrent posture that forced Pakistan's naval fleet to remain close to its coast. "The world witnessed the Indian Navy's operational readiness, professional capability, and strength," Rajnath Singh said. He added that the Indian Navy’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) brings comfort to friendly nations and discomfort to those who try to disturb peace and stability in the region.

Indian Ocean at the heart of global geopolitics

Rajnath Singh said the Indian Ocean has become the centre of modern geopolitics, where competition and cooperation exist together. He noted that the Indian Navy, with its multi-dimensional capabilities, has taken a leadership role in the region.

He explained that in the last six months, Indian naval ships, submarines, and aircraft have been deployed on a large scale. The Navy has also provided safe passage to around 335 merchant ships, carrying 1.2 million metric tons of cargo worth about $5.6 billion.

"This shows that India has become a trusted and capable partner in the global maritime economy," he said.

Self-reliant Navy as foundation of a strong nation

Calling the Indian Navy a pillar of national confidence, the Defence Minister praised its growing self-reliance and innovation. He said that almost 67% of the Navy’s capital acquisition contracts in the last decade were signed with Indian companies.

“This proves that we no longer depend only on imports. We trust our industries, MSMEs, and start-ups,” he said.

Rajnath Singh highlighted that the Navy is working on 194 innovation and indigenisation projects under programmes like iDEX, TDF, SPRINT, and Make-in-India. These projects, he said, not only make the Navy stronger but also include private industries and young innovators in nation-building.

Technology-driven and intelligence-based warfare

Rajnath Singh stressed that modern warfare is based on technology and intelligence. He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government is focusing more on Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), innovation, and modern technology in defence.

"Maritime strength is no longer just about ships and submarines. It is now technology-driven, network-centric, and dependent on autonomous systems," he said.

He added that India must protect itself from modern threats while developing its own advanced systems. "We have the potential and capability to build our own equipment on Indian soil," he said proudly.

Navy's contribution to national growth

The Defence Minister appreciated that under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian Navy is not only protecting the country but also creating jobs and helping the economy grow.

“Every ship and submarine built in India creates new jobs and skills. Every indigenous system reduces our dependence on foreign countries,” he said.

He shared that Project 17A ships, which have more than 75% indigenous content, have created about 1.27 lakh jobs in shipyards such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

“This shows that every Navy project is linked to both national security and youth employment,” he said.

Boosting MSMEs and local shipyards

Rajnath Singh said the Navy has been working closely with MSMEs and small shipyards, awarding contracts worth Rs 315 crore for constructing yard crafts. This step supports the government's Vocal for Local vision and promotes smaller industries.

He also mentioned the Navy's progress in aviation, including Multi-Role Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft, Utility Helicopters, Twin-Engine Deck Fighters, and Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems. These projects, he said, strengthen both the Navy and India’s domestic aviation industry.

Strategy and modern equipment go hand in hand

Rajnath Singh said winning wars is not only about having advanced ships or weapons. “Technology gives us an advantage, but strategy, timing, and human judgement are equally important,” he said.

He added that the Navy must maintain a balance between fleet modernisation and strategic planning. "Agility and adaptability are key to success in modern warfare," he emphasised.

In his closing remarks, Rajnath Singh urged the Navy to focus on three areas i. e. capability, people and partnerships. Capability represents technology and strength; people mean sailors and their families; partnerships include cooperation with industries, academia, and global allies.

"When these three come together, the Indian Navy will become an even stronger and more trusted force," he said.

Leaders attend the Naval Commanders' Conference

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V. Kamat, and senior Naval Commanders attended the conference.

The event served as a key platform for discussing India’s maritime strategy, indigenisation goals, and the government’s MAHASAGAR vision, Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across All Regions.

The conference also reviewed the Navy’s operational readiness on both western and eastern coasts and its plans to enhance India’s role as a Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific.

India's growing maritime confidence

Rajnath Singh’s message through Operation Sindoor and the Naval Commanders’ Conference was clear — India is confident, capable, and ready for any challenge. The Indian Navy today stands as a powerful example of self-reliance, innovation, and commitment to peace and stability in the region.

With its increasing strength, modern technology, and strong partnerships, the Navy continues to protect India’s maritime interests while supporting the nation’s economic growth and global standing.

'Pakistan still feels the pain of Operation Sindoor'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier on Wednesday said Pakistan 'has not forgotten the pain' of Operation Sindoor, calling it a defining moment of India’s military strength and joint operations. Speaking at the launch of Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd)’s book Civil Military Fusion As a Metric of National Power and Comprehensive Security, Singh praised the seamless coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force during the operation, describing it as a symbol of unity and power.

Wars have become hybrid and asymmetric

Rajnath Singh said modern wars are no longer limited to borders but have taken hybrid and asymmetric forms, combining traditional, cyber, and psychological tactics. He stressed that India must continuously adapt its defence strategy to face these evolving threats.

Bold reforms for stronger armed forces

The minister highlighted several “bold and decisive reforms” undertaken by the government to build future-ready armed forces, including the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to improve coordination among the three services and ensure India’s strategic autonomy.

India's rise as a defence manufacturing hub

Rajnath Singh also noted that India is becoming a major defence manufacturing hub, with domestic production now exceeding ₹1.5 lakh crore, including ₹33,000 crore from the private sector. He said civil-military fusion, industry-academia partnerships, and defence start-ups are helping India move swiftly towards self-reliance and innovation in defence technology.