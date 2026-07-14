Assam has finished building 22 lakh houses under PMAY-G and aims to complete another two lakh within 100 days. The state also plans to provide housing for 3.5 lakh tea garden workers and is training women as masons under the 'Lakhimi Mistri' scheme.

Assam's PMAY-G Housing Target

Assam Minister Atul Bora said the state has completed the construction of 22 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and has set a target to complete another two lakh houses within the next 100 days. "We have already completed 22 lakh PMAY-Gramin houses till today, and we plan to complete another 2 lakh within 100 days," Bora told ANI on Monday.

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Housing for Tea Garden Workers

The minister said the state government is expecting additional allocations under the rural housing scheme following its decision to provide land deeds (pattas) to tea garden workers across Assam. "We are expecting more allocations, and they have agreed to give more houses because the Assam government has decided to grant land deeds (pattas) to 3,50,000 tea garden workers. We decided to provide them with PMAY houses as well," he said.

'Lakhimi Mistri' Initiative Empowers Women

Bora highlighted that the state government is taking measures to ensure timely completion of houses under PMAY-G and has launched the 'Lakhimi Mistri' initiative to train rural women in masonry work. "To ensure the work is completed, we launched a scheme called 'Lakhimi Mistri'. Training is currently underway. Five thousand women have already been trained, and we are ready to train another 5,000. This time, the Chief Minister has also announced that we will provide uniforms to the 'Lakhimi Mistri' for their work," he added.

According to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Lakhimi Mistri Yojana aims to empower rural women by providing them with masonry training under the PMAY-G. The initiative seeks to make women self-reliant while creating a skilled workforce for rural housing construction.

About PMAY-G Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) was launched on April 1, 2016, as the Centre's flagship rural housing scheme under the Ministry of Rural Development. The scheme aims to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to eligible rural households living in kutcha or dilapidated houses.

Under PMAY-G, each house is designed with a minimum built-up area of 25 square metres, including a dedicated space for hygienic cooking. The scheme focuses on improving living conditions in rural areas by providing permanent housing and supporting inclusive development. (ANI)