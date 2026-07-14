The Indian Army marks July 14, 1999, as the Kargil War's turning point, the day PM Vajpayee declared Operation VIJAY a success and Pakistan announced its withdrawal under military and diplomatic pressure, affirming India's victory.

Operation VIJAY: A Decisive Turning Point

The Indian Army on Tuesday marked a critical milestone in its military history. July 14, 1999, stands as the decisive turning point of the Kargil War, the day India's unwavering resolve forced a retreating enemy's hand and redefined the nation's military triumph over Pakistan.

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In a post shared on X, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army said, "Operation VIJAY: India Declares Victory, Pakistan Announces Withdrawal. By 14 Jul 1999, the Indian Army had regained control of most of the strategic heights in the Dras, Kargil and Batalik sectors through exceptional courage, relentless determination and meticulously coordinated operations."

It said the enemy's plans had collapsed under the relentless offensive of the Indian Armed Forces, supported by "devastating artillery fire and determined infantry assaults."

Recalling the events of July 14, 1999, the Army said, "On 14 Jul 1999, the then Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed the Nation and declared Operation Vijay a success, paying tribute to the valour, supreme sacrifice and unwavering resolve of the Armed Forces."

The Army further noted that on the same day, "under mounting military setbacks and increasing international diplomatic pressure, Pakistan announced the withdrawal of its forces."

It added that although military operations continued to evict the remaining intruders, "14 Jul 1999 marked the decisive turning point that affirmed India's victory in the Kargil War. India remembers with pride and gratitude."

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026#OnThisDay#14July1999 Operation VIJAY : India Declares Victory, Pakistan Announces Withdrawal 🇮🇳 By 14 Jul 1999, the Indian Army had regained control of most of the strategic heights in the Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors through exceptional courage,… pic.twitter.com/jIY3MDceAS — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) July 14, 2026

Tribute to Valour: Expedition to Point 5140

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Operation Vijay, the Indian Army also organised an expedition to Gun Hill (Point 5140), a strategically significant feature overlooking Dras, as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and professional excellence of the soldiers who fought during the Kargil War.

Point 5140 was one of the most important objectives during Operation VIJAY, as it served as a key enemy stronghold and observation post. Its capture was crucial to restoring control over the Dras sector and preventing enemy domination over surrounding heights.

The Battle of Point 5140 remains one of the decisive engagements of the Kargil War.

Securing Key Adjoining Features

Ahead of the main assault, Indian Army formations secured adjoining features, including 'Hump', which was captured by 18 Grenadiers during the night of June 13-14, 1999.

Another key feature, 'Rocky Knob', was captured by 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles with the support of direct firing by Bofors guns, destroying enemy bunkers and paving the way for subsequent operations.

Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the successful culmination of Operation VIJAY, through which the Indian Armed Forces recaptured strategic heights from Pakistani intruders and safeguarded the nation's territorial integrity. (ANI)