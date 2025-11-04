In Tarapur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh endorsed NDA candidate Samrat Choudhary, stating the party's 'Sankalp Patra' is a blueprint for Bihar's future, not just words. Key promises include 1 crore jobs and financial aid for women.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stated that the promises made in the NDA's "sankalp patra" are not just words on paper but a roadmap for Bihar's progress and a blueprint for the state's bright future. Addressing a rally in Tarapur, Singh extended his support to NDA candidate and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, describing him as a "dynamic and capable leader who has earned the people's trust through his dedicated work."

Samrat Choudhary will contest on the Tarapur seat as NDA's candidate against Mahagathbandhan's candidate and RJD leader Arun Kumar, and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar Singh.

Praising Choudhary's leadership, the Defence Minister called him the "shining star of Bihar."

Highlighting the NDA government's achievements, Singh said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, our government has ensured fair opportunities for all. The promises we made in our "Sanklap patra", are not just words on paper they are a roadmap for Bihar's progress and a blueprint for the state's bright future. We are committed to building a developed Bihar."

NDA's Vision: The 'Sankalp Patra'

Meanwhile, the NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' for the Bihar Assembly elections aims to bring forward the alliance's vision for a "self-reliant and developed Bihar."

Jobs and Skill Development

The NDA has promised to provide over one crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to provide skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skill Training' Centre.

Empowerment for Women and EBCs

In the manifesto, the ruling alliance has also promised to provide women with financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to promote prosperity and self-reliance through the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana'.

The NDA has promised to make one crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'.

According to the manifesto, the NDA promises to give Rs 10 lakh to various occupational groups belonging to the extremely backward classes.

Farmer Support and Infrastructure Growth

Under the 'Kapurgari Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi', farmers will receive an annual benefit of Rs 3,000, totalling Rs 9,000, as per the manifesto.

The manifesto also promises Metro train services to be introduced in 4 more cities in Bihar besides Patna, the opening of ten new industrial parks and a promise to attract investments of Rs 50 lakh cr in 5 years.

Bihar Assembly Election Schedule

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)