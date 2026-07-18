Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted e-Sanjeevani's success, with over 47 crore teleconsultations since 2019, at an IMA event. He presented awards to five doctors and stressed that health spending is an investment, not just welfare.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday highlighted the transformative impact of technology on India's healthcare system, stating that the e-Sanjeevani platform has revolutionised telemedicine by recording over 47 crore teleconsultations since 2019.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) award ceremony in the national capital, where he presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to five distinguished doctors for their exemplary contributions to the field of medicine. The prestigious honours were conferred upon Dr Bharat Agarwal, Dr AK Patel, Dr Navin Dang, Dr (Prof) S Rajasekaran, and Dr CP Thakur.

Health Expenditure as Investment

Addressing an event in the national capital, the Defence Minister emphasised that the government views expenditure on health as a long-term investment rather than mere welfare spending. He noted that the country's health budget has witnessed a massive cumulative growth of 194 per cent over the past 12 years. "You are all well aware of the changes taking place in the healthcare system--initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Arogya Mandir. However, I must emphasise that technology has made medical treatment more accessible and empowered it," Singh said.

e-Sanjeevani's Transformative Impact

Highlighting the success of the digital health push, the Minister pointed out the crucial role played by the government's telemedicine portal. "e-Sanjeevani has boosted telemedicine, bringing the greatest benefits to people living in remote areas. You might be surprised to learn that since 2019, over 47 crore teleconsultations have taken place via this platform," he added.

Commitment to Robust Healthcare Infrastructure

Singh further reiterated the government's commitment to robust healthcare infrastructure, adding, "This is just one of many initiatives undertaken by the government; the list is extensive. Over the past 12 years, the health budget has seen a cumulative growth of 194 per cent, because our government views health expenditure not merely as welfare spending but as an investment in wealth." (ANI)