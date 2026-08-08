The Madmaheshwar Dham pilgrimage in Rudraprayag has been suspended after the trolley system was damaged by 'anti-social elements'. An investigation is underway. While the Kedarnath Yatra continues, rivers are flowing above warning levels.

The Rudraprayag district administration has suspended the pilgrimage to Shri Madmaheshwar Dham until further notice following damage to the trolley system by "anti-social elements" and a subsequent request for maintenance by the engineering department.

The development comes following a heavy downpour on Thursday that caused significant disruptions across the district, including the flow of debris onto the Kedarnath Highway near Tilwara, which left several Kanwar pilgrims stranded late at night. Providing details on the suspension of the Madmaheshwar Dham Yatra, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra stated that an investigation into the vandalism of the transport system is currently underway. "I would like to inform you that the pilgrimage to Shri Madmaheshwar Dham was proceeding smoothly. However, some anti-social elements have damaged the trolley (system), and an investigation into this is underway. Additionally, the concerned engineering department has also requested repair and maintenance for the trolley. In view of this, the Shri Madmaheshwar Dham pilgrimage has been suspended until the repair and maintenance of the trolley and the entire system is completed. I also request everyone to avoid the Shri Madmaheshwar Dham pilgrimage until the trolley system there is restored," DM Vishal Mishra told ANI.

Kedarnath Yatra Continues Amidst Challenges

While the Madmaheshwar route remains closed, the administration noted that the Kedarnath Yatra is currently proceeding smoothly despite reports of falling stones at several locations along the highway and the pedestrian route following the rains. The District Magistrate visited the affected sites at Tilwara to oversee the clearing of debris and ensured that the main pilgrimage route to Kedarnath remains operational for devotees.

Alert Issued as Rivers Swell

Alongside, authorities in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district have also issued an alert after the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers rose above their respective warning marks following continuous rainfall in the region. The district administration has appealed to residents and pilgrims to stay away from riverbanks and remain vigilant as heavy rain continues to impact the Char Dham route.

According to the latest data, the Alaknanda River was flowing at 626.80 metres, exceeding its warning level of 626.00 metres and nearing the danger mark of 627.00 metres. Similarly, the Mandakini River was recorded at 625.60 metres, above its warning level of 625.00 metres, while remaining just below the danger level of 626.00 metres. (ANI)