The death toll in Assam's devastating floods has reached 98, with Cachar being the worst-hit district. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks national solutions, while relief efforts are underway. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain highlighted the need for shelter.

The grim flood situation in Assam continues to claim lives, with the total death toll reaching 98 following confirmed reports of casualties from several affected districts across the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the devastating floods have heavily impacted multiple regions, resulting in the loss of 57 males and 23 females, alongside 18 children (12 males and 6 females). Among the hardest-hit areas, Cachar district has recorded 22 deaths, while Sivasagar has reported 10 fatalities. Other severely affected districts include Karimganj (9 deaths), Golaghat (6 deaths), along with casualties reported across Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Karbi Anglong. Rescue and relief operations remain underway as district administrations and revenue circles continue to monitor water levels and provide assistance to affected populations in the inundated regions.

CM Seeks National Solutions for Floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for finding national-level solutions to the recurring problem of floods instead of seeking its declaration as a national disaster. Sarma said the government and civil society must work together to tackle the issue, while academia should develop innovative and sustainable solutions that can be implemented by the government.

"We want national solutions to floods, not for it to be declared a national disaster," Sarma said in a post on X. We want national solutions to floods, not for it to be declared a national disaster. Govt and Civil society must work together on this matter- Our academia should come up with innovative and sustainable solutions to floods, which our Govt can implement to tackle the problem. pic.twitter.com/RIsJZgMEYw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 7, 2026 "Govt and Civil society must work together on this matter- our academia should come up with innovative and sustainable solutions to floods, which our Govt can implement to tackle the problem," he added.

Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts in Sivasagar

Earlier on August 7, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika chaired a review meeting on post-flood rehabilitation and relief measures in Sivasagar district, taking stock of the assistance being provided to affected families. The meeting, held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Sivasagar, was attended by Ministers Bimal Borah and Sushanta Borgohain, along with Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain.

During the meeting, Hazarika reviewed the progress of rehabilitation support, damage assessment, dewatering and floodwater removal operations in Sivasagar town, and other measures being taken for timely assistance to flood-affected people. The Deputy Commissioner informed that around 43,000 flood-affected families in the district have received the interim financial assistance of Rs 15,000 provided by the Assam government.

Hazarika directed the district administration to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the financial assistance without delay and that no deserving family is left out. He also instructed officials to expedite rehabilitation work and maintain coordination among departments. The Assam minister has been stationed in Sivasagar for the past seven days to oversee flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. He has been visiting affected areas, interacting with families and monitoring relief operations.

The district administration has also initiated steps to mobilise resources for constructing temporary shelters for families whose houses were completely washed away in the floods.

Lovlina Borgohain Highlights Dire Situation in Golaghat

Meanwhile, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain met the Assam flood-affected victims in Golaghat on Friday and expressed concern over the prevailing situation, describing the destruction as severe. Notably, large parts of Assam's Golaghat district remained inundated on Friday morning after the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers continued to rise, forcing several families to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps.

Borgohain, while speaking to ANI, said many people have lost their homes and are struggling without shelter, despite receiving food and clothing. She urged authorities to prioritise providing housing to help affected families recover. "The conditions here are absolutely dire; we could see the devastation all along the way. Homes have been destroyed, there is nothing left, and the people are in a terrible state. Right now, they don't even have a roof over their heads; they are forced to spend the night wherever they can find a spot. One wonders how or when things will get back to normal. It will take a long time for things to recover," she said.

"We just pray that the situation improves quickly and that these people find the strength to overcome this crisis. Shelter is the urgent need here. They are receiving plenty of food and clothing, but they have no homes to store these things in; that is the real problem. If the government could ensure they get housing as soon as possible, it would be a huge relief," she added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)