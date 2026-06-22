Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 'Hanumant Bhawan' in Delhi, a centre for service, culture, and spirituality. He lauded the role of saints in India's history, including the Ram Temple movement, and spoke on cultural and defence progress.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated the 'Hanumant Bhawan' in the national capital, describing it as a centre dedicated to service, culture and spiritual learning, while highlighting the role of saints in India's civilisational journey.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Singh said the event was a matter of honour and paid respect to the saint community. "The inauguration of Hanumant Bhawan is a matter of great joy for us. I bow to the saint community on this occasion. I express my gratitude to the Sadashiv Mandir Trust. The inauguration of such a building dedicated to the service of saints is beneficial for the entire society," he said.

Role of Saints in Indian Culture

Singh said India has always been a land rooted in sages and spiritual traditions. "Our Bharat has essentially been a land of penance for sages and saints. India's identity comes from the tradition of sages and values that have shown the path of humanity. Even kings considered it a privilege to serve saints. Saints also played a major role in the freedom movement. They ignited the spirit of nationalism among the people," he said.

Referring to the Ram Temple movement, he added, "After independence, everyone is aware of the role of saints in the Ram Temple movement."

Singh said respect for saints ensures cultural continuity, "In a country where saints are respected, its culture never fades away. This monastery will also work for the service of saints and the overall development of students. Here, value camps impart Vedic education and moral training."

Spiritual Learning in Modern Life

He added that spiritual institutions provide relief in modern urban life. "In a busy metropolis like Delhi, people feel the need for spiritual peace. In such a situation, receiving the association of the Kanakhal Peeth is significant. Shankaracharya himself has guided this entire initiative. I have had the privilege of being in the presence of the Shankaracharya tradition many times in my life," Rajnath Singh said.

On education and cultural integration, he said, "In today's era of science and technology, we can combine science with values. I request the Trust to conduct regular camps including yoga, meditation, Sanskrit, along with science and technology education."

A New India: Cultural and Developmental Pride

He also referred to India's cultural and developmental milestones. "On the completion of 75 years of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, we celebrated the Somnath Swabhiman Festival. The Ram Temple, the Kashi Corridor and other initiatives have enhanced national pride. The digitisation of manuscripts is also an important step. This is a new India where respect, opportunity and development are reaching every section of society," he said.

India's Defence Self-Reliance

On defence production, Rajnath Singh emphasised India is becoming self-reliant, "Today, shells and tanks made in India are being exported to more than 100 countries. Foreign companies are also collaborating with us. Defence production has crossed ₹1.78 lakh crore. Indigenous defence production has increased four times."

He further said military inspiration was drawn from Lord Hanuman during operations, adding, "During Operation Sindoor, our soldiers carried out the mission keeping Lord Hanuman in mind. We eliminated those who killed our people. At that time, we could have done much more beyond eliminating terrorists, but we took inspiration from Lord Hanuman."