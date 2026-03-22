Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated PM Modi for becoming India's longest-serving head of government, surpassing Pawan Kumar Chamling's record with over 8,930 days in office. Rajnath praised his continuous journey of service.

Rajnath Singh Hails PM Modi's Historic Milestone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving head of government, surpassing the record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

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On X, Rajnath said," Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India. Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life has been a continuous journey of service."

"Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen. Heartiest congratulations to Modi Ji on this remarkable achievement," Rajnath added.

A Career of Records and Firsts

PM Modi has earlier served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is also the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister. He is the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

PM Modi on 25 Years in Public Office

In October last year, the Prime Minister thanked the people of India as he entered the 25th year of his tenure as head of government. Reflecting on his journey since taking the oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, the Prime Minister said it has been his constant endeavour to improve the lives of people and contribute to national progress.

He noted that he assumed office during "very testing circumstances," recalling that Gujarat was reeling from a devastating earthquake, along with the impact of a super cyclone, successive droughts, and political instability. PM Modi said these challenges strengthened his resolve to rebuild the state with renewed vigour and hope.

Guided by His Mother's Principles

Recalling a personal moment, he shared that his mother had advised him to always work for the poor and never accept a bribe, principles he said have guided his public life.

Transforming Gujarat

He highlighted Gujarat's transformation during his tenure, stating that the state moved from being drought-prone and economically strained to becoming a "powerhouse of good governance," with significant progress in agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

Leading India's Growth and Empowerment

The Prime Minister also recalled being named the prime ministerial candidate in 2013 amid what he described as a "crisis of trust and governance," and credited the people of India for giving his party a decisive mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He further noted that over the past 11 years, more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and India has emerged as a bright spot among major global economies. Emphasising empowerment, he said initiatives have benefited Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, and farmers.

Reiterating his gratitude, PM Modi said serving the nation remains the highest honour and reaffirmed his commitment to building a "Viksit Bharat" guided by constitutional values. (ANI)