Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC grants bail to convict Perarivalan

    The Supreme Bench noted that Perarivalan has already undergone 32 years in prison
     

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court grants bail to convict Perarivalan
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 9, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. A Bench noted that Perarivalan has already undergone 32 years in prison. The court also took into consideration that there were no complaints about his conduct when he was released thrice before on parole.

    However, his plea for the remission of his life imprisonment is pending before the President of India.

    A bench presided by Justice L Nageswara Rao said “Since he has already undergone sentence for more than 30 years, we are of the considered view that he is entitled to bail in spite of the vehement opposition by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj”.

    Also read: Ukraine claims Indians among foreigners fighting against Russia

    According to the SC order, Perarivalan would have to follow the conditions of release and would have to report before the local police officer every month. He also is not allowed to leave his native village, Jholarpetai, around 100 km from Chennai, without reporting to the police.

    The bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai passed the order is a special leave petition filed by Perarivalan in 2016 against the refusal of the Madras high court to entertain his plea seeking commutation of sentence. The bench noted that Perarivalan is on parole at present and was given parole thrice earlier, LiveLaw reported.

    Opposing his plea, the Centre through additional solicitor general KM Narataj submitted that Perarivalan has already availed the benefit of mercy petition once and his death penalty was commuted to life sentence by the Supreme Court in 2014.

    On this, the Supreme Court said, “In view of the stand taken by the Union of India that the state government does not have the power to entertain the application especially after the sentence of death imposed on the has been reduced to life, the matter will have to be decided finally”. It further said that “sufficient material has been produced by the applicant to prove his conduct during the long incarceration, acquisition of degrees and ill health.”

    Also read: Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

    Also read: IC-814’s deadliest hijacker Mistry Zahoor shot dead in Karachi, Masood Azhar’s brother attends funeral

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIFT Entrance Test 2022: How to check results, next round details and more

    NIFT Entrance Test 2022: How to check results, next round details and more

    2 calls by PM Modi, 12 buses that created safe passage for Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy-dnm

    2 calls by PM Modi, 12 buses that created safe passage for Indian students in Ukraine’s Sumy

    Chhattisgarh Budget 2022: Bag made of cow dung to present budget grabs attention-dnm

    Chhattisgarh Budget 2022: Bag made of cow dung to present budget grabs attention

    Bihar Cabinet approves liquor prohibition law, first-time offenders to be let off with fine-dnm

    Bihar Cabinet approves liquor prohibition law, first-time offenders to be let off with fine

    Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

    Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

    Recent Stories

    Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller RCB

    Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller

    Shane Warne state funeral to be held on March 30 at MCG Melbourne Cricket Ground-ayh

    Shane Warne state funeral to be held on March 30 at MCG

    NIFT Entrance Test 2022: How to check results, next round details and more

    NIFT Entrance Test 2022: How to check results, next round details and more

    Top Russian ballerina denounces Ukraine war; says 'ashamed' of Putin's invasion snt

    Top Russian ballerina denounces Ukraine war; says 'ashamed' of Putin's invasion

    Exclusive It is a lot of responsibility says Prabhas on being a Pan India star drb

    Exclusive: It is a lot of responsibility, says Prabhas on being a Pan-India star

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon