    Ukraine claims Indians among foreigners fighting against Russia

    Ukrainian ground forces have claimed that recruits from several countries, including India, have joined them to fight against Russian advancing troops. 

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    Leading Ukrainian media outlet, The Kyiv Independent said, 'First foreigners have already joined International Legion, Ukraine's volunteer military force, and are fighting outside of Kyiv.'

    'According to the Ukrainian Ground Forces, the volunteers came from the US, UK, Sweden, Lithuania, Mexico, and India,' the media outlet added.

    However, sources in the government establishment said that the claim cannot be authenticated. 

    However, media reports claimed a Tamil Nadu boy who went to Ukraine to study aerospace engineering, has joined the Ukrainian force. A report Times of India said that the individual had become a part of the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit. 

    Before moving to Ukraine for higher studies, the 21-year-old, identified as Sainikesh Ravichandran, had attempted to join the Indian Army twice but both times he was rejected on the grounds of height, the report claimed. 

    As per the report, his family tried to convince him to return home but he refused, expressing his desire to continue in the Ukrainian forces. His five-year course in aerospace engineering is to end in July this year.

    Soon after Russia announced to invade Ukraine on February 27, the Ukrainian government decided to set up its own International Legion, a military force composed of international volunteers enlisting to help defend Ukraine.

    The Zelenskyy administration invited applications from the foreign mercenaries on the same day and on February 28 its defence ministry received “several thousand” applications from foreign nationals willing to join Ukraine in war. 

    President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced that about 16,000 foreign volunteers are ready to join the legion.

    Days ago, the Ukrainian administration launched a website for international volunteers that gives detailed guidelines for potential legionnaires.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
