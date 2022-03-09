IC-814’s deadliest hijacker Mistry Zahoor shot dead in Karachi, Masood Azhar’s brother attends funeral

He owned the furniture store Crescent Furniture that was located in Karachi. The killing was confirmed by Pakistan’s Geo TV, which identified him as a “businessman” from Karachi.

One of the deadliest hijackers of IC 814 flight, Zahoor Mistry was shot dead on March 1 in Akhtar Colony in Karachi in Pakistan, according to multiple media reports in that country. Mistry, code-named ‘doctor’, was reportedly the one who had stabbed and killed a 25-year-old Indian man who was one of the hostages in the IC-814 Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi in 1999.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, who was living under a false identity “Zahid Akhund” for many years, is reported to have been killed on March 1 by two bike-borne assailants at point-blank range in Karachi’s Akhtar colony on March 1.

He owned the furniture store Crescent Furniture that was located in Karachi. The killing was confirmed by Pakistan’s Geo TV, which identified him as a “businessman” from Karachi.

According to Pakistan media reports, Mistry’s funeral was attended by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s brother Rauf Asghar, among others from the terror group. The local media also showed CCTV footage of the assailants loitering in the area before the murder.

According to the reports, Ibrahim’s killing was a well-planned execution. The attackers shot two bullets at his head inside his furniture godown. A 30 bore pistol was used to eliminate the Indian Airlines IC 814 hijacker.

As per the CCTV footage, two motorcycle-borne men were seen doing recce of the area. Both of them had their faces covered, while one was wearing a helmet another was using a face mask to hide their identities. The police launched a manhunt to nab the attackers following the sensational killing.

Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, along with four others, hijacked IC-814 on December 24, 1999 when it was en route from Kathmandu, Nepal to New Delhi. According to officials, Zahoor Ibrahim stabbed Indian passenger Rupin Katyal after hijacking the flight.

The flight, with 180 passengers including the crew, had been hijacked while it was flying over Lucknow and taken to Amritsar for refuelling. After taking off from Lucknow it tried to land in Lahore but was denied permission by Pakistan. It was then taken to Kandahar, where the then Taliban government in Afghanistan joined the negotiations for the release of passengers.

Yusuf Azhar alias Mohammad Salim, Jaish-e-Mohammed top leader and mastermind of IC-814 hijack, was killed in the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strike at the Balakot camp of the outfit in February 2019.

According to intelligence officials, Yusuf Azhar was directly or indirectly connected to Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama attacks as well.

