Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

    India once again hit back at Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Countries and expressed regret over the latter providing a platform to Islamabad to serve its anti-India propaganda. 

    Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 9, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Reiterating that the entire territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are its an inalienable part, India has once again hit back at Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Countries and expressed regret over the latter providing a platform to Islamabad to serve its anti-India propaganda. 

    Exercising the right of reply in response to the remarks made by Pakistan and OIC during the 49th Regular session of United Nations Human Rights Council, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission at the United Nations Pawan Badhe said that Pakistan's bid to rake up Kashmir in multilateral forums and engaging in disinformation and propaganda against India are not new, but Islamabad has increasingly become more desperate, baseless and malicious.

    Also Read: Imran Khan has 24 hours to quit; Pakistan opposition ready to topple him

    "The platform offered by this august Council for dialogue and constructive engagement has been misused by Pakistan yet again,” he said. 

    Badhe lambasted Islamabad stating, "It is shameful that a country, whose top leadership has openly admitted that its military and intelligence agency has created terrorist groups and trained them to fight in Afghanistan and the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has the audacity to comment about the human rights of people in India." 

    Highlighting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the Indian diplomat said that the perpetrators have remained unpunished. 

    Also Read: Why the ISIS hates Pakistan and keeps making it bleed

    Recalling the Pulwama attack of February 2019 when 40 brave men of Indian security forces were martyred in a dastardly terrorist attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan based terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN, the diplomat said that Islamabad had failed in meeting the global demand for dismantling of the terrorism mill in Pakistan that churns out terrorists who are responsible for violating the most fundamental of human rights, the right to life, of people in our region and around the world. 

    Pakistan has ignored the reality that it has become a victim of its own State policies to nurture terrorist organizations, Badhe added.

    He also alleged that Pakistan’s minority communities continue to be victims of targeted sectarian violence. 

    Murder by vigilantes on flimsy allegations of blasphemy, extrajudicial killings, rape, abduction, forced conversion to Islam, forced marriage of minor girls and attacks on places of worship remains a sad reality for Pakistan’s Hazara Shias, Ahmadiyas, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, he said.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Ukraine war US oil, gas import ban experts impact on India world economy

    US ban on Russian oil, gas import: Time for India to build its own reserves, say experts

    Telangana CM KCR slams BJP, vows to achieve tremendous progress for country-dnm

    Telangana CM KCR slams BJP, vows to achieve tremendous progress for country

    Tamil Nadu students thank Indian Govt for Ukraine border help

    'Fastest evacuation...' Indian students thank Govt for Ukraine border help

    India lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war Army chief General Naravane

    India has lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war: General Naravane

    Tarun Vijay's book on 'Kashmir-unifier' Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee released

    'The Warrior Democrat': Tarun Vijay's book on 'Kashmir-unifier' Dr Mookerjee released

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp gives honest opinion on Alexis Sanchez's red-card after Fabinho foul-ayh

    UCL 2021-22: Klopp gives honest opinion on Sanchez's red-card after Fabinho foul

    Is Bipasha Basu pregnant? 'She is definitely expecting' say netizens RCB

    Is Bipasha Basu pregnant? 'She is definitely expecting' say netizens

    Russia Ukraine war US oil, gas import ban experts impact on India world economy

    US ban on Russian oil, gas import: Time for India to build its own reserves, say experts

    Read BTS Suga's heartbreaking love letter to ex GF; grab some tissues RCB

    Read BTS Suga's heartbreaking love letter to ex GF; grab some tissues

    Marylebone Cricket Club MCC frames new laws to come into effect from October 1, including Mankading-ayh

    MCC frames new laws to come into effect from October 1, including Mankading

    Recent Videos

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon