Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

India once again hit back at Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Countries and expressed regret over the latter providing a platform to Islamabad to serve its anti-India propaganda.

Reiterating that the entire territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are its an inalienable part, India has once again hit back at Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Countries and expressed regret over the latter providing a platform to Islamabad to serve its anti-India propaganda.

Exercising the right of reply in response to the remarks made by Pakistan and OIC during the 49th Regular session of United Nations Human Rights Council, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission at the United Nations Pawan Badhe said that Pakistan's bid to rake up Kashmir in multilateral forums and engaging in disinformation and propaganda against India are not new, but Islamabad has increasingly become more desperate, baseless and malicious.

"The platform offered by this august Council for dialogue and constructive engagement has been misused by Pakistan yet again,” he said.

Badhe lambasted Islamabad stating, "It is shameful that a country, whose top leadership has openly admitted that its military and intelligence agency has created terrorist groups and trained them to fight in Afghanistan and the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has the audacity to comment about the human rights of people in India."

Highlighting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the Indian diplomat said that the perpetrators have remained unpunished.

Recalling the Pulwama attack of February 2019 when 40 brave men of Indian security forces were martyred in a dastardly terrorist attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan based terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN, the diplomat said that Islamabad had failed in meeting the global demand for dismantling of the terrorism mill in Pakistan that churns out terrorists who are responsible for violating the most fundamental of human rights, the right to life, of people in our region and around the world.

Pakistan has ignored the reality that it has become a victim of its own State policies to nurture terrorist organizations, Badhe added.

He also alleged that Pakistan’s minority communities continue to be victims of targeted sectarian violence.

Murder by vigilantes on flimsy allegations of blasphemy, extrajudicial killings, rape, abduction, forced conversion to Islam, forced marriage of minor girls and attacks on places of worship remains a sad reality for Pakistan’s Hazara Shias, Ahmadiyas, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, he said.