Kerala LoP VD Satheeshan slammed CM Pinarayi Vijayan's government as "authoritarian" after Congress leader N Subrahmanyan was arrested for sharing an AI-generated photo of the CM with a gold theft accused. He compared the act to "Stalin's Russia."

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan has criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) over the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Political Affairs Committee member N Subrahmanyan from his residence, terming it an "authoritarian" act. The arrest followed after Subrahmanyan allegedly shared an AI-generated photograph showing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan standing with Unnikrishnan Potti, who is accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Arrest an 'Authoritarian' Act

"The UDF views the action of arresting KPCC Political Affairs Committee member N Subrahmanyan from his house at night and booking him in a case, based on the allegation that he shared a photo of the Chief Minister standing with Unnikrishnan Potti on social media, as the act of an authoritarian ruler. This is not Stalin's Russia or Idi Amin's Uganda; this is democratic Kerala," Satheeshan said on Saturday.

He claimed that videos of the Chief Minister meeting Unnikrishnan Potti were widely reported in the media and that the social media post was a response to alleged false propaganda by the CPI(M) against Congress leaders. "Videos of the Chief Minister meeting Unnikrishnan Potti were carried by all media outlets. The only person who claimed that the Chief Minister did not meet Unnikrishnan Potti was M V Govindan. The photo of the Chief Minister with Unnikrishnan Potti was posted as a response to the widespread false propaganda spread by the CPI(M) against Sonia Gandhi. It is for that reason that a senior Congress leader was arrested from his home," Satheeshan said.

CPIM Accused of Cyber Attacks, AI Misuse

Satheeshan accused the CPIM cyber squads of targeting Opposition leaders, journalists, and even Congress leaders' family members. "The CPIM cyber squads have carried out numerous attacks against women journalists, Opposition political leaders, and even against Achu Oommen, the daughter of Oommen Chandy. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have also been subjected to countless personal attacks. When we file complaints, the police say cases cannot be registered. Even allegations with sexual undertones are being made," he said.

He further alleged that the CPIM has extensively used AI tools to create and circulate defamatory content, including videos linking Congress leaders to political events in Wayanad. "The CPIM is the party that has used AI tools the most for abusive content. Using AI tools, the CPIM created and circulated a video showing Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala dancing in connection with Wayanad. Will the police be prepared to arrest those responsible?" Satheeshan asked.

Governance Under Fire

Satheeshan further questioned the state's governance, citing instances of CPIM leaders receiving parole despite serious criminal charges and alleging collusion in illegal activities, including drug smuggling. "Pinarayi Vijayan, who are you trying to intimidate? Are you trying to scare us? This is the final phase of your government, and it is that arrogance you are now displaying. A Congress leader was arrested and taken away like a criminal merely for posting the Chief Minister's photo on social media. This is the same government that granted parole, even before a month was completed, to a CPIM leader who had been sentenced by a court to 20 years for throwing a bomb at a police jeep. Aren't you the Home Minister in charge of the police, Pinarayi Vijayan? Then how did a CPIM leader who tried to kill police personnel by throwing a bomb get parole within a month? Is this your governance? Isn't it your DIG who takes bribes and grants parole to everyone? "Aren't senior officials receiving their share of it? Aren't the criminals who murdered T.P. still out? Aren't you helping drug mafias? Aren't ganja and narcotic substances being smuggled into prisons with the help of jail officials? And yet, law-abiding people are being arrested from their homes at night. Don't try to intimidate us. You are not that powerful. The Congress and the UDF in Kerala will not retreat because of this. If you try to act like a dictator and scare us, you will have to arrest all of us from our homes. What a shame it is for Kerala to have a Chief Minister like Pinarayi Vijayan. You are a disgrace to Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, " he said.

Allegations of Propaganda and Protecting Criminals

Satheeshan also criticised the ruling party's narrative over the Sabarimala gold robbery case, accusing the Chief Minister of protecting criminals while targeting opposition figures over social media posts. He maintained that the UDF does not require CPIM support in local bodies and has adhered to proper procedures in local governance appointments. "The path you ran away on, after shamefully withdrawing the case filed for singing a song at Sabarimala, hasn't even seen grass grow. Don't assume you can do anything. Even after people issued warnings, you are not ready to learn from them. In 2026, the people will give you an even stronger warning. Be prepared to face it. Don't stand there trying to threaten us," he said.

"Sexually coloured slander is being spread through some YouTube channels with CPIM money. Even after complaints are filed, cases are not being registered. There is no action even after complaints to the DGP. The Chief Minister did meet Unnikrishnan Potti. After losing the local body elections, the CPIM is spreading propaganda that all of us are competing for the Chief Minister's post. They are even using AI tools for this. Having found nothing within the Congress, the CPIM has resorted to false propaganda. Is the police your ancestral property? Is there no justice in this state? You speak with arrogance to the people. Everything is nearing its end, isn't it? Didn't Unnikrishnan Potti participate in the Chief Minister's programme recently? CPIM leaders were aware of the Sabarimala gold robbery in 2019, weren't they? Where was their intelligence then? Didn't the police know that a problematic individual was participating in the Chief Minister's programme? Even then, we did not say the Chief Minister committed the gold robbery. But the Chief Minister is protecting the gold robbers. Cases and arrests are being carried out to cover up the robbery. What kind of riot is going to break out by seeing a song image? My respectful greetings to those giving legal advice to these people," Satheeshan further said.

Continuing his attack on the ruling party, Satheeshan said, "The CPIM has unleashed ten different narratives against me. A person who leads the CPIM social media wing came and made a speech in Paravur. It is still continuing. The people are watching everything. Without the knowledge of the Chief Minister's Office, no case will be registered against Paradesi. If arrests were made for social media posts, many CPIM leaders would already be in jail. Everyone is going to post the photo of the Chief Minister standing with Potti. In any case, such a photo exists."

"Are all those who take photos standing with Potti accused in the gold robbery case? It is easier to take a photo with Sonia Gandhi than with the Chief Minister. The photo with Sonia Gandhi was taken before any cases were registered. Can we determine that everyone who comes to meet us is honest? Unlike the Chief Minister, we don't push away people who come to take photos," Satheeshan added.

He further accused CPIM of protecting the criminals by saying, "Two CPIM leaders are in jail in connection with the theft of Lord Ayyappa's gold. Then why has the CPIM not taken action against them? The CPIM is protecting all criminals."

UDF's Stand on Local Body Alliances

"The UDF has taken a position that it does not require the support of the CPIM, BJP or SDPI in local bodies. Has any party in Kerala taken such a stand before? The chairpersons of local bodies were decided as per the procedure. In the CPIM, the party decides everything. Those who do not get positions can say anything. ...Even CPI support will be accepted. But the UDF does not want CPIM support," Satheeshan further added.