BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused Rahul Gandhi of failing to fulfill election promises in Telangana. Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP unit plans to protest Gandhi's upcoming visit with black flags to highlight the alleged fraud.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Unfulfilled Promises

Keralam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading the people of Telangana with promises of six guarantees during the Assembly election campaign three years ago and failing to fulfil them. In a post on X, Chandrasekhar alleged that the Congress had followed a similar pattern in Telangana, Karnataka and Keralam, accusing the party of making promises to secure power and subsequently indulging in corruption and exploitation.

"3 years ago @RahulGandhi promised '6 guarantees' to the people of Telangana and misled them into trusting him and voting for Congress as @BJP4Telangana president @N_RamchanderRao points out. 3 years on - nothing! Zero! Except corruption," he said. "Same script in Karnataka and Keralam. Lie, mislead, get somehow into power and then loot and exploit," he said. The BJP leader further accused Rahul Gandhi of diverting public attention from what he termed as fraud by manufacturing controversies and creating anarchy. And distract people from his fraud by manufacturing controversy and Anarchy," he said.

Call For Accountability

3 years ago @RahulGandhi promised “6 guarantees” to the people of Telangana and misled them into trusting him and voting for Congress as @BJP4Telangana president @N_RamchanderRao points out. 3 years on - nothing! Zero! Except corruption. Same script in Karnataka and Keralam. Lie, Mislead, Get somehow into power and then loot and exploit. And distract people from his fraud by manufacturing controversy and Anarchy This shameless strategy has run its course. BJP and every Indian who wants to continues Indias progress will expose this fraud everytime. All the time. #RahulGandhiExposed #CongressPoliticsOfFraud #TruthAboutCorruptCongress — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) November 8, 2026

Calling it a "shameless strategy", Chandrasekhar asserted that the BJP and those who wanted India's continued progress would expose Rahul Gandhi. "This shameless strategy has run its course. BJP and every Indian who wants to continue India's progress will expose this fraud every time. All the time," he added.

Telangana BJP Plans Protest

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said the party would oppose Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to Telangana on November 14 to attend the Bharat Summit, and would display black flags. Ramchander Rao threatened to stage a black-flag protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to the state on November 14 to attend the Bharat Summit, asserting that the party would not allow the Lok Sabha LoP to participate in the event.

Rao opposed Gandhi's proposed visit, alleging that the Congress leadership had misled the people of Telangana by failing to fulfil the six guarantees promised during the election campaign, despite three years having passed. Speaking to ANI, the Telangana BJP chief said Gandhi had promised six guarantees to the people during the election campaign but alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil even a single one of them.

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