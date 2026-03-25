A viral interview of Pakistani politician Nabeel Gabol has resurfaced after the huge success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In the clip, he criticised the portrayal of Jameel Jamali, saying it did not reflect Lyari’s culture or his image. Earlier, he had accepted comparisons with the character, but reports say he is now keeping a low profile.

The huge success of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has started a fresh debate online. Many viewers are discussing whether some characters in the movie are based on real people. One such discussion is about the character Jameel Jamali, played by actor Rakesh Bedi. Some people believe the role may be linked to Pakistani politician Nabeel Gabol. As this debate grew, an interview of Gabol has started circulating on social media. The video has gone viral as people try to connect the film’s story with real-life politics.

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Nabeel Gabol criticised his portrayal in Dhurandhar

In the resurfaced interview, Gabol clearly said he was unhappy with the way the character was shown in film Dhurandhar. He argued that the film did not reflect the real culture of Lyari, the area in Karachi where he grew up and built his political career.

Gabol said that the film showed scenes like discos and people speaking Punjabi in Lyari, which he claimed was not accurate. According to him, Baloch people in Lyari do not speak Punjabi, and such details made the portrayal unrealistic.

He also said that the character shown in the film looked like a person who flatters others, which did not match his image. Gabol said he had a strong and dominant role in Lyari and that the film’s version did not fit him.

Early reactions after the film's release

After the first film in the series released, Gabol initially appeared comfortable with the comparisons between him and the character. In several television debates and media interactions, he talked about the connection and even suggested that the character might have been inspired by him.

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This led to more discussion across social media and news platforms. Many viewers began sharing clips from the film along with Gabol's earlier comments.

However, after the release of the second part, which shows the character as an Indian operative, reports say Gabol has stayed away from the spotlight. His reduced public appearances have added to the online chatter.

Social media reactions and online jokes

The success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has brought a lot of attention to the character of Jameel Jamali. Internet users have been sharing memes, comments and short videos discussing the similarities.

Netizens have been reacting strongly, especially after the film’s twists became widely known. Many posts online mention Gabol while talking about the character, which has kept the discussion trending.

Some reports also noted that before the second film came out, Gabol appeared in interviews and online videos where he seemed to enjoy the attention. But after the new storyline revealed more about the character, he has reportedly kept a low profile.

Who is Nabeel Gabol?

Nabeel Gabol is a senior Pakistani politician from Karachi. He represents the Lyari area and has been associated for many years with the Pakistan People’s Party.

Gabol currently serves as a Member of the National Assembly from NA-239 Karachi South-I. Over the years, he has held several important roles in politics. He served as the Minister of State for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2011. Earlier in his career, he also became the youngest Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, serving from 1993 to 1996.

While he has mostly been linked to the PPP, his political journey has seen changes. He briefly joined the Muttahida Qaumi Movement between 2013 and 2017 before returning to the PPP.

Dhurandhar franchise draws attention across borders

The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge was directed by Aditya Dhar and released in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It features actors such as Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor.

The film had a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and was released alongside Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan.

According to reports mentioned in discussions online, the film’s box office collections have reached close to Rs 700 crore worldwide within four days. This strong performance has helped the film dominate headlines and social media trends.

Reel and real life blur again

Films often create strong reactions when audiences feel a story resembles real life. In the case of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the conversation about Jameel Jamali and Nabeel Gabol has added another layer to the film’s popularity.

With the interview circulating widely, discussions about the film’s inspiration continue. Whether the character is truly linked to Gabol or not remains a topic of debate, but the film’s success has ensured that the conversation is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.